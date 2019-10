Donal gives us an on-the-whistle video report from France's Pool C victory over Tonga that secured their place in the quarter-finals.

Donal is full of praise for both sides, saying Tonga deserve one positive result from this World Cup ahead of their final pool game against USA.

France have World Cup "pedigree" but questions over their consistency remain, with either Wales or Australia waiting in the quarter-finals.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: 'It's beginning to look like Scotland was the blip'