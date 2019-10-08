News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Daily Donal Vlog: Exploring the historical city of Hiroshima

By Donal Lenihan

Rugby Columnist in Japan

Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 11:43 AM

On a down day in Japan, Donal Lenihane explores the city of Hiroshima, a city that will be forever linked to the destruction and devastation caused by the atomic bomb in August 6, 1945.

The explosion by a single bomb claimed the lives of over two hundred thousand people and an area of the city of about 2km in radius was turned into ash immediately.

Donal notices how most of the original building of a former hall, now known as the Atomic Bomb Dome, is still in tact following restoration over the years despite everything else around it turning to ash.

It now stands in the Japanese town as a symbol of peace.

The Daily DonalRWCRWC2019RugbyJapanHiroshimaTOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

