News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

The Daily Donal Vlog: Donal visits second atomic bomb site

By Donal Lenihan

Rugby Columnist in Japan

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 11:56 AM

Donal take us back to 11.02am on August 9, 1945 where an atomic bomb exploded in Nagasaki.

He recounts that fateful day where 75,000 people were killed with tens of thousands more injured.

The site is now the Nagasaki Peace Park.

The Daily Donal Vlog: Donal visits second atomic bomb site


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Incredible scenes' after historic Japan victoryThe Daily Donal Vlog: 'Incredible scenes' after historic Japan victory

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'My information is that Japan-Scotland won't go ahead'The Daily Donal Vlog: 'My information is that Japan-Scotland won't go ahead'

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The is the nightmare scenario RWC feared'The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The is the nightmare scenario RWC feared'

The Daily Donal Vlog: Scotland's win is good news as Ireland gets 'locked and loaded' for Samoa clashThe Daily Donal Vlog: Scotland's win is good news as Ireland gets 'locked and loaded' for Samoa clash

Donal LenihanRWC2019JapanHisotryWW2TOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

More in this Section

Moves under way to take action against Bulgarian racismMoves under way to take action against Bulgarian racism

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Southgate proud as England make more than one statementSouthgate proud as England make more than one statement

World Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaperWorld Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaper


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »