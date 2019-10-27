News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Daily Donal Vlog: 'A lot can change in six days'

By Donal Lenihan

Rugby Columnist in Japan

Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 01:10 PM

Donal Lenihan provides his analysis of South Africa's win over Wales, and looks ahead to next week's final.

Donal also pays tribute to Wales and Warren Gatland who were unlucky not to progress.


TOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

