The Daily Donal Vlog: 'A lot can change in six days'

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Rugby Columnist in Japan
Donal Lenihan provides his analysis of South Africa's win over Wales, and looks ahead to next week's final.
Donal also pays tribute to Wales and Warren Gatland who were unlucky not to progress.
Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:
You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.
More on this topic
The Daily Donal Vlog: 'England within touching distance of second World Cup'
The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The menu of toilet-flushing options is quite staggering'
The Daily Donal Vlog: 'New Zealand accounted for us with ease'
The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Incredibly disappointing end to Rugby World Cup journey'
More in this Section
Lampard hails Pulisic after stunning hat-trick
Decision to drop Ozil taken by whole club, says Arsenal boss Emery
Hamilton forced to do it the hard way in Mexico
Day 38 at the Rugby World Cup: Wales and South Africa battle for final spot
Lifestyle
Working Life: Consultant general and breast surgeon Mary Morrogh
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job