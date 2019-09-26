News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

The Daily Donal: Uruguay tragedy in mind after historic win

By Donal Lenihan

Rugby Columnist in Japan

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 11:06 AM

As Donal gets set to depart from Tokyo to Shizuoka, the former Ireland forward and Irish Examiner columnist reflects on Uruguay's win over Fiji.

Donal talks about his own connection to Uruguayan rugby, and an aviation tragedy and heroic rescue mission that was in Donal's thoughts during the game.

The poignant tale goes some way in painting a picture of just what Uruguay's win will have meant at home. You can read the player reaction from that game here, while we also compiled the best images that captured the emotion of the historic win here.

The Daily Donal

READ MORE

Is refereeing consistency too much to ask?


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

The Daily Donal: Referees need to stamp out 'reckless' high tacklesThe Daily Donal: Referees need to stamp out 'reckless' high tackles

The Daily Donal: Larkham licking his lips at Farrell impact; The Russian flanker the scouts are watchingThe Daily Donal: Larkham licking his lips at Farrell impact; The Russian flanker the scouts are watching

The Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing packThe Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing pack

The Daily Donal: Post-match reaction from Ireland's win over ScotlandThe Daily Donal: Post-match reaction from Ireland's win over Scotland

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

More in this Section

Why Rassie Erasmus parachuted Felix Jones into Springboks coaching set-upWhy Rassie Erasmus parachuted Felix Jones into Springboks coaching set-up

‘Tennis is lost’: Why Irishman Dave Miley wants to run the ITF‘Tennis is lost’: Why Irishman Dave Miley wants to run the ITF

Mindset shift set Ciarán Kilkenny free for final replayMindset shift set Ciarán Kilkenny free for final replay

Mayo supporter group issue email over board spatMayo supporter group issue email over board spat


Lifestyle

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.From Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction; Here's the most iconic lingerie moments ever

Spending hours awaiting planes can be a bore. So instead hire a car and enjoy nearby attractions, suggests Sarah Marshall.How to extend a holiday if your flight is cancelled or delayed at one of these five busy airports

200 children and adolescents a year in Ireland will be diagnosed with a cancer. Symptoms are often similar to those of more common, less serious illnesses, but go to your GP if you are worried, says Dr Phil KieranExaminer Yourself: Dr Phil Kieran on breakthroughs in treatment of children's cancers

Khalid was his brilliant, charismatic self at 3Arena in Dublin, writes Ed PowerLive Music Review: Khalid - 3 Arena

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »