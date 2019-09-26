The Daily Donal: Uruguay tragedy in mind after historic win

As Donal gets set to depart from Tokyo to Shizuoka, the former Ireland forward and Irish Examiner columnist reflects on Uruguay's win over Fiji.

Donal talks about his own connection to Uruguayan rugby, and an aviation tragedy and heroic rescue mission that was in Donal's thoughts during the game.

The poignant tale goes some way in painting a picture of just what Uruguay's win will have meant at home. You can read the player reaction from that game here, while we also compiled the best images that captured the emotion of the historic win here.