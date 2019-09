Donal discusses Japan's historic win and just what it meant for the host country, as well as the "acute disappointment" that the Irish squad will feel after yesterday.

Donal's advice is for the team to "pick up the pieces" and turn their focus to Thursday's tie against Russia. Donal predicts multiple changes in the starting XV for the game against Russia, and offers his insight into whether Jonathan Sexton will be involved in Ireland's next Pool A fixture.