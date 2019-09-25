The Daily Donal: Referees need to stamp out 'reckless' high tackles

In his latest video diary from Japan, former Ireland forward and Irish Examiner columnist Donal Lenihan discusses the refereeing standard that he addressed in his column.

The column was written before the clash of Russia and Samoa - where officiating standards was again a talking point with former Blackrock College schoolboy Vasily Artemyev taking two high hits.

With Ireland on the horizon for the Samoans in the last game of the group stage, they can ill-afford to get anyone suspended for that match.

"It cannot be allowed continue, someone is going to get seriously injured," Lenihan says of the high tackles not being punished with cards. "(It's) just another issue for officials to sort out."