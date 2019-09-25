News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

The Daily Donal: Referees need to stamp out 'reckless' high tackles

By Donal Lenihan

Rugby Columnist in Japan

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 10:10 AM

In his latest video diary from Japan, former Ireland forward and Irish Examiner columnist Donal Lenihan discusses the refereeing standard that he addressed in his column.

The column was written before the clash of Russia and Samoa - where officiating standards was again a talking point with former Blackrock College schoolboy Vasily Artemyev taking two high hits.

With Ireland on the horizon for the Samoans in the last game of the group stage, they can ill-afford to get anyone suspended for that match.

"It cannot be allowed continue, someone is going to get seriously injured," Lenihan says of the high tackles not being punished with cards. "(It's) just another issue for officials to sort out."

The Daily Donal: Referees need to stamp out 'reckless' high tackles

READ MORE

Is refereeing consistency too much to ask?


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

The Daily Donal: Larkham licking his lips at Farrell impact; The Russian flanker the scouts are watchingThe Daily Donal: Larkham licking his lips at Farrell impact; The Russian flanker the scouts are watching

The Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing packThe Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing pack

Ireland recapture potency of 2018, but Rassie’s monsters now loomIreland recapture potency of 2018, but Rassie’s monsters now loom

The Daily Donal: Post-match reaction from Ireland's win over ScotlandThe Daily Donal: Post-match reaction from Ireland's win over Scotland

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

More in this Section

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson closing in on comeback from calf injuryLiverpool goalkeeper Alisson closing in on comeback from calf injury

England face first humidity test against USAEngland face first humidity test against USA

'It is still a dream and it is still sinking in' - Uruguay stun Fiji at World Cup'It is still a dream and it is still sinking in' - Uruguay stun Fiji at World Cup

Rassie Erasmus happy to talk up Ireland ahead of likely quarter-final tieRassie Erasmus happy to talk up Ireland ahead of likely quarter-final tie


Lifestyle

Your risk of prostate cancer increases as you get older. Most men with the disease are over 50. If your brother or father has had prostate cancer, your risk is also higher.Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of prostate cancer

In advance of his Cork Folk Festival gig, Tom Baxter tells Ed Power how his new album was inspired by a difficult divorce.Tom Baxter coming out the other side with new album

Did you hear about the guy who wanted to become an astronaut? He couldn’t make space on his schedule. Still, plenty of gamers will be making room on their calendars for The Outer Worlds, a game that takes players to space — but not as we know it.Game Tech: Corporate takeover of space

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »