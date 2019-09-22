News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Daily Donal: Post-match reaction from Ireland's win over Scotland

By Donal Lenihan
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Speaking from the Yokohama International Stdium shortly after the game, Donal gives his verdict on the Irish performance and what it means for the rest of the Rugby World Cup campaign.

Donal believes Ireland are back to their best, with the lineout and scrum set plays both impressing the Irish Examiner columnist. Watch the full video to get all of Donal's insights and analysis.

Donal also provides an injury update on the squad, and asks what the win means for Joe Schmidt's team selection against Japan.

Rugby World Cup Preview Podcast with Lenihan and O'Gara: Winning Webb Ellis is all about timing


