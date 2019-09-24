The Daily Donal: Larkham licking his lips at Farrell impact; plus the Russian flanker all the scouts are watching

What must new Munster attack coach Stephen Larkham be thinking after that Chris Farrell performance against Scotland?

The Munster man came on for Connacht's Bundee Aki after 21 minutes against Scotland on Sunday and he excelled in attack, defence and in the air.

Praising Farrell's "immense" showing against the Scots, Donal wonders whether Munster coach Larkham will be able to get as much out of Farrell as Joe Schmidt seems to do for Ireland.

Lenihan also throws a hidden gem into the mix - Russian openside Tagir Gadzhiev - who may well appear in this season's Champions Cup if his current form is a reliable indicator.

