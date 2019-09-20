News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Daily Donal: Japanese hand a warning to Schmidt

By Donal Lenihan
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 07:41 PM

In the first of his daily video updates from RWC19, Donal Lenihan reports from the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo where the hosts overcame a sloppy start to eventually beat Russia 30-10.

In humid conditions, Donal noted the regular handling errors with the slippery ball of the normally slick Japanese. And feels Joe Schmidt must heed that warning before Ireland face Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday.

Donal also assesses the Irish team selection and is not inclined to believe Schmidt's insistence that all his back three options were available to play.

Daily DonalRWC2019VlogRugbyJapanTOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

