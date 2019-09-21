News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

The Daily Donal: France unconvincing, All Blacks and Springboks are 'special sides'

By Donal Lenihan
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 03:24 PM

Donal Lenihan analyses all of the Day 2 action and looks ahead to the big Pool A game tomorrow.

In his second video update from Japan, Donal takes a closer look at an unconvincing French performance as they scraped past Argentina, and the exhibition of rugby as New Zealand overcame South Africa.

Donal also tees up tomorrow's big game for Ireland, as they take on Scotland in a pivotal Pool A game. After warning of the dangers of the Japanese team yesterday, Donal describes the match as "a huge task" with inclement weather sure to make things even more difficult.

The Daily Donal: France unconvincing, All Blacks and Springboks are 'special sides'

Rugby World Cup Preview Podcast with Lenihan and O'Gara: Winning Webb Ellis is all about timing


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

The Daily Donal: Japanese hand a warning to SchmidtThe Daily Donal: Japanese hand a warning to Schmidt

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

More in this Section

The Daily Donal: Japanese hand a warning to SchmidtThe Daily Donal: Japanese hand a warning to Schmidt

Villa boss Smith excited about another ‘chess match’ with Gunners boss EmeryVilla boss Smith excited about another ‘chess match’ with Gunners boss Emery

Rugby World Cup Newsletter Day 2 - Heavyweight clash dominates Day 2 of Rugby World CupRugby World Cup Newsletter Day 2 - Heavyweight clash dominates Day 2 of Rugby World Cup

Midfielder Mount may make match against LiverpoolMidfielder Mount may make match against Liverpool


Lifestyle

My seven-year-old stood tall, whispered “bravery” to herself and stepped into the pitch-black dungeon. I stood there and watched her disappear.Learner Dad: I hate nostalgia, I think it’s mawkish and sentimental

Dr Phil Kieran says head lice is incredibly common among school children and offers practical advice on how to remove the crawlers with easy treatments.Tackling head lice: Easy treatments to remove itchy creepers

Gráinne Healy only started running regularly a few years ago. She’s already completed 50 parkruns. She tells Rowena Walsh what motivates her.Ageing with Attitude: Parkruns and quiet Friday nights

Against popular wisdom and flying a plane made from bamboo, wire and bike handlebars, a Co Antrim woman blazed a sky trail for aviation and for the independence of women, writes Bette BrowneMagnificent Lilian Bland blazed a trail for independence of women in her plane of bamboo

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »