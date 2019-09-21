The Daily Donal: France unconvincing, All Blacks and Springboks are 'special sides'

Donal Lenihan analyses all of the Day 2 action and looks ahead to the big Pool A game tomorrow.

In his second video update from Japan, Donal takes a closer look at an unconvincing French performance as they scraped past Argentina, and the exhibition of rugby as New Zealand overcame South Africa.

Donal also tees up tomorrow's big game for Ireland, as they take on Scotland in a pivotal Pool A game. After warning of the dangers of the Japanese team yesterday, Donal describes the match as "a huge task" with inclement weather sure to make things even more difficult.

