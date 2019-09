Donal arrives in Shizuoka for tomorrow's game, and provides a preview and prediction for the match.

Also up for discussion are the refereeing worries ahead of the game, the selection of Jack Carty, and the dangermen in the Japanese team.

Donal finishes with his prediction for tomorrow. Don't forget to tune in after the final whistle to get Donal's reaction from Shizuoka.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Jack's rise. Japan going all in. Lawlessness fills the week one lull