The Daily Donal: Chris Farrell's performance against Scots a boost for Ireland and Munster

Donal reports back from Japan and focuses on two players from the tournament.

First he reflects on Ireland's Chris Farrell. The Munster man came on for Connacht's Bundee Aki after 21 minutes against Scotland on Sunday and he excelled in attack, defence and in the air.

Praising Farrell's "immense" showing against the Scots, Donal wonders whether Munster coach Stephen Larkham will be able to get as much out of Farrell as Joe Schmidt seems to do for Ireland.

Continuing his analysis of Tier 2 nations, Donal highlights a Russia player for the scouts to keep an eye on.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we outbok the Boks?