Donal is back with a round-up of all the weekend's action and today's game between Georgia and Wales, as well as looking ahead to Ireland's game against the hosts Japan next Saturday.

Also up for discussion today - how New Zealand will view the rest of the competition, the encouraging Tier 2 performances, and whether Japan will now "target" their final pool game against Scotland.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we outbok the Boks?