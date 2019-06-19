News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'The blue page has turned': Bastareaud retires from international rugby after World Cup omission

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 04:42 PM

Mathieu Bastareaud has retired from international rugby after his omission from the French World Cup squad.

The Toulon centre was vice-captain for their Six Nations campaign this spring, but a rethink has seen him lose out on a place in the 37-man training squad.

"The road was not always easy but wearing this jersey, representing my country, my family, has been my greatest pride!

"I'm happy to have been able to realise this childhood dream...

"The blue page has turned! Good luck to friends for this beautiful event that awaits them! Peace".

The 30-year-old won 54 France caps, scoring five tries, in a 10-year international career.

