The best Twitter reactions from Ireland's win over Scotland

The Ireland team bow to the fans after the game ©INPHO/Craig Mercer
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 12:23 PM

Ireland recorded a comfortable opening victory over Scotland to get their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start, and social media was lit up with all the reaction from the early kick-off.

From opaque breakfast memes to injury concerns, we've collated the best that Twitter had to offer on every aspect of the match.

Our friends at Inpho Photography were all over the action in Yokohama, and captured all the big moments:

They also led the way post-game in praising Captain Fantastic Rory Best:

Ireland may have run out comfortable winners, but that doesn't mean the game wasn't without some nervous moments for Irish fans:

Others chose to reminisce on another famous moment from Yokohama Stadium, and there was a touch of Damien Duff in Ireland's post-match bow to the crowd:

The view from Scotland was as you would expect after a flat performance from Gregor Townsend's men:

Plenty of former Irish internationals were impressed with what they saw from Ireland in the opening game. Our columnist Ronan O'Gara and Tommy Bowe both noted the dominance of the Irish pack. A good sign ahead of a potential quarter-final against the heavyweights of South Africa?

We'll leave the final word to Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt:

Rugby World Cup Preview Podcast with Lenihan and O'Gara: Winning Webb Ellis is all about timing


