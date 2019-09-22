The best Twitter reactions from Ireland's win over Scotland

Ireland recorded a comfortable opening victory over Scotland to get their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start, and social media was lit up with all the reaction from the early kick-off.

From opaque breakfast memes to injury concerns, we've collated the best that Twitter had to offer on every aspect of the match.

Our friends at Inpho Photography were all over the action in Yokohama, and captured all the big moments:

They also led the way post-game in praising Captain Fantastic Rory Best:

37 years young, played all 80 minutes and nabbed himself a try on the day as well, can @RoryBest2 get a like for that captain's performance in the win over Scotland in Yokohama? #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/cw2AwENWx2 September 22, 2019

Ireland may have run out comfortable winners, but that doesn't mean the game wasn't without some nervous moments for Irish fans:

That moment the Irish public hear "... and Johnny Sexton's down" #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/rk4LZYllj2— Aidan O'Mahony (@AidanOMahony) September 22, 2019

Others chose to reminisce on another famous moment from Yokohama Stadium, and there was a touch of Damien Duff in Ireland's post-match bow to the crowd:

Ireland have already had some memorable World Cup moments in Yokohama Stadium. Hopefully we get some more today! Best of luck to @IrishRugby this morning against Scotland, and for the rest of #RWC2019 The whole country is behind the team! #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/jKybzrgdL8 September 22, 2019

The view from Scotland was as you would expect after a flat performance from Gregor Townsend's men:

Given that all roads have been leading to this game for two years, a bewildering number of fundamental flaws in Scotland’s (non-)performance. Approach and execution all wrong. Huge challenge to pick themselves up psychologically as much as anything, but it must be done #IREvSCO— Mark Palmer (@MarkPalmerST) September 22, 2019

Plenty of former Irish internationals were impressed with what they saw from Ireland in the opening game. Our columnist Ronan O'Gara and Tommy Bowe both noted the dominance of the Irish pack. A good sign ahead of a potential quarter-final against the heavyweights of South Africa?

That scrum sums up an astonishingly good performance from the pack.— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) September 22, 2019

Brilliant start! Such power from the Irish pack #IREvSCO — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe) September 22, 2019

We'll leave the final word to Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt:

💬 "I've got massive respect for Gregor and Scotland" @irishrugby head coach Joe Schmidt reviews his side's winning performance against @Scotlandteam #IREvSCO #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/Lja0cQplxd— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 22, 2019

