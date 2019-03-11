The Best of ways to mark a special day at Lansdowne Road

You are never quite sure who dotted down when a driving maul crashes over the tryline.

Yet, when the white scrum cap protecting Rory Best’s head was the one emerging from the pile of bodies and receiving the celebratory pats of his team-mates yesterday, the world seemed a slightly better place.

There was no better symbol of an Ireland team rekindling the intensity and abrasive intent that had so abruptly deserted them on the opening weekend of this Guinness Six Nations, than the veteran captain touching down for the opening score inside three minutes at Aviva Stadium yesterday.

This was, after all, the 36-year-old’s final day in a Six Nations match on home soil and 63 appearances after his championship debut back in 2006, the hooker was front and centre in all that was good about Ireland’s dominance of France in Dublin.

Ireland’s Rory Best celebrates with his children Ben, Richie and Penny following the win over France in the Guinness Six Nations clash at Aviva Stadium yesterday. Picture: Dan Sheridan

Best will be 37 by the time he gets to Japan and embarks on his fourth and final World Cup campaign before calling time on an international Test career that yesterday reached Ireland cap number 116.

Though he knew this would be his last hurrah in a competitive home fixture, he was more satisfied with the nature of his team’s performance than the outpouring of affection and respect afforded him by a sell-out crowd when he took his leave on 58 minutes.

“It wasn’t something that I’d overly thought about until [Saturday’s captain’s run] and then over the last 24 hours it’s strange to think this is the last time you hop on a team bus to go to a Six Nations game here,” Best said.

“I think in terms of the result and the performance, it’s exactly how you’d plan your home game here. That’s how you’d want it, the intensity that we played with, especially in the first half. I was delighted to be a part of that and like we said yesterday, it was mainly Joe [Schmidt]. He got very emotional and made it clear I wasn’t allowed to keep going after he left. It is what it is.”

Best was referring to yesterday’s game also being head coach Schmidt’s final home game in the championship before he departs his role at the end of the World Cup.

Captain Rory Best burrows his way over the line to score Ireland’s first try against France in yesterday’s Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Like the boss, the skipper was alive to the need for their team to continue improving after a late switch off allowed France to score two late tries and avoid the whitewash their sorry performance deserved.

“I think we had chances with a series of scrums on their line and we just let ourselves down a little bit, but we are happy with the way we controlled the game. We had chances in the first half and maybe we could have put more away, but you cannot underestimate how physical that French side is.

“We weren’t expecting to get as many line-outs as we did and a few things came off and a few didn’t. We know going to Cardiff next week we will have to be a lot better and the exciting thing is how we get our teeth into that.

“To go to Murrayfield [last Saturday] and play like that shows where Wales are at the minute and Cardiff is a tough place to go, so we’ll dust ourselves down and prepare well. It’s a great place to finish off my Six Nations career. There aren’t many better places to play in world rugby and it will be a fantastic occasion to sign off.”