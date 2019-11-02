The best images from South Africa’s World Cup final win over England

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
South Africa won their third Rugby World Cup with a 32-12 victory over England in Yokohama.
Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the match.Handre Pollard helps himself to 22 points through six penalties and a pair of conversions (Adam Davy/PA)
South Africa scrum-half Faf De Klerk flattens Tom Curry (Adam Davy/PA)
Makazole Mapimpi goes in for the game’s opening try (Adam Davy/PA)
Cheslin Kolbe celebrates after wrapping up the victory with the second try (Adam Davy/PA)
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi shakes hands with Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino ahead of lifting the trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
Kolisi is presented with the Webb Ellis Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
South Africa celebrate their victory (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s players wonder what might have been (Ashley Western/PA)
More on this topic
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi dedicates World Cup win to his nation
Eddie Jones ‘massively disappointed’ after England’s World Cup final loss
How social media reacted to South Africa’s World Cup final win over England
Jones not interested in talking about his future after World Cup final loss