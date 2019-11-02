News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The best images from South Africa’s World Cup final win over England

By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 01:09 PM

South Africa won their third Rugby World Cup with a 32-12 victory over England in Yokohama.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the match.

Handre Pollard helps himself to 22 points through six penalties and a pair of conversions (Adam Davy/PA)
South Africa scrum-half Faf De Klerk flattens Tom Curry (Adam Davy/PA)
Makazole Mapimpi goes in for the game’s opening try (Adam Davy/PA)
Cheslin Kolbe celebrates after wrapping up the victory with the second try (Adam Davy/PA)
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi shakes hands with Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino ahead of lifting the trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
Kolisi is presented with the Webb Ellis Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
South Africa celebrate their victory (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s players wonder what might have been (Ashley Western/PA)
