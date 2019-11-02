The best images from South Africa’s World Cup final win over England

South Africa won their third Rugby World Cup with a 32-12 victory over England in Yokohama.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the match. Handre Pollard helps himself to 22 points through six penalties and a pair of conversions (Adam Davy/PA)

South Africa scrum-half Faf De Klerk flattens Tom Curry (Adam Davy/PA)

Makazole Mapimpi goes in for the game’s opening try (Adam Davy/PA)

Cheslin Kolbe celebrates after wrapping up the victory with the second try (Adam Davy/PA)

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi shakes hands with Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino ahead of lifting the trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Kolisi is presented with the Webb Ellis Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

South Africa celebrate their victory (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s players wonder what might have been (Ashley Western/PA)