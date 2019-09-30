The best drop goals of #RWC2019 so far

In Japan, 2019 is the year of the drop goal. Viewers have been blessed with a deluge of drop goals so far at the Rugby World Cup, with no signs of the trend abating.

It's something Donal Lenihan has covered in his Daily Donal vlog, in which he outlines the crucial role they play in deciding World Cups.

We've collected some of the best efforts from the action so far in Japan, but expect this list to grow and grow as the drop goal is back in fashion (and long may it last!).

We'll start with Stuart Hogg's stunning effort from today:

Dan Biggar's early drop goal in Wales' match against Australia was the fastest in Rugby World Cup history:

01: Drop goal! Fantastic start from Wales. Turnover from the kick-off, followed by a Dan Biggar drop goal. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #WALvAUS pic.twitter.com/2myNOrJ3Fn — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 29, 2019

Here is the match-winning drop goal from France's Camille Lopez against Argentina from 35 metres out:

38 metres out. Camille Lopez slots a winning drop goal for @FranceRugby at #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/35W695nD4U — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 22, 2019

It gets even better here; two drop goals from the same day - at the same time!

As Donal Lenihan said, drop goals have made all the difference in past Rugby World Cup matches. This is probably the most famous example:

3️⃣ A last-minute drop goal to win the Rugby World Cup final. @JonnyWilkinson with the stuff of childhood dreams 🙌 pic.twitter.com/w3Z16MgnRu — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 17, 2019

Munster coach Stephen Larkham hit this whopper in the 1999 semi-final - his first in international rugby!

8️⃣ His first ever drop goal in international rugby. In extra-time of the #RWC1999 semi-final. Special from Stephen Larkham! pic.twitter.com/cMPMHwQp3S — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 12, 2019

And of course, no drop goal compilation is complete without a mention of Fiji's Tomasi Rabaka:

There are drop goals. And there are Tomasi Rabaka drop goals. pic.twitter.com/vFPzinkTUx— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) April 11, 2019

