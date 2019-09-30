News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

The best drop goals of #RWC2019 so far

The best drop goals of #RWC2019 so far
Camille Lopez of France scores a drop goal during the match between France and Argentina. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 03:15 PM

In Japan, 2019 is the year of the drop goal. Viewers have been blessed with a deluge of drop goals so far at the Rugby World Cup, with no signs of the trend abating.

It's something Donal Lenihan has covered in his Daily Donal vlog, in which he outlines the crucial role they play in deciding World Cups.

READ MORE

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The drop goal is back in vogue'

We've collected some of the best efforts from the action so far in Japan, but expect this list to grow and grow as the drop goal is back in fashion (and long may it last!).

We'll start with Stuart Hogg's stunning effort from today:

Dan Biggar's early drop goal in Wales' match against Australia was the fastest in Rugby World Cup history:

Here is the match-winning drop goal from France's Camille Lopez against Argentina from 35 metres out:

It gets even better here; two drop goals from the same day - at the same time!

As Donal Lenihan said, drop goals have made all the difference in past Rugby World Cup matches. This is probably the most famous example:

Munster coach Stephen Larkham hit this whopper in the 1999 semi-final - his first in international rugby!

And of course, no drop goal compilation is complete without a mention of Fiji's Tomasi Rabaka:

RWC19 Podcast: The Japan inquest. ‘Only so many times you can bounce back before getting a headache’


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

In pictures: Irish squad enjoy trip to Universal Studios JapanIn pictures: Irish squad enjoy trip to Universal Studios Japan

'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe

Both sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over IrelandBoth sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over Ireland

World Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top groupWorld Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top group

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Diary

More in this Section

Leinster 'in the dark' over Conan injuryLeinster 'in the dark' over Conan injury

The lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern MunichThe lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern Munich

Five things we learned from the Russian Grand PrixFive things we learned from the Russian Grand Prix

No decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this weekNo decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this week


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »