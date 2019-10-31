The 2019 Rugby World Cup in numbers

The 2019 Rugby World Cup will draw to a close when England meet South Africa for the final in Yokohama on Saturday morning.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the tournament in numbers.

3 – combined World Cup titles won by this year’s finalists South Africa (1995 and 2007) and England (2003).

6 – Wales wing Josh Adams is the tournament’s leading try-scorer, with South Africa’s Makazole Mapimpi one behind and the only realistic threat.

51 – Japan fly-half Yu Tamura remains the leading points-scorer but will come under threat from finalists Handre Pollard (47) and Owen Farrell (46) of South Africa and England respectively. Dan Biggar and Richie Mo’unga are 12 behind going into Wales and New Zealand’s third-place play-off.

Yu Tamura ran the game impeccably yesterday ✨ Here are some of his best bits 👏 @JRFURugby 🇯🇵#RWC2019 #JPNvIRE pic.twitter.com/10HbJgR3vT — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 29, 2019

31 – South Africa lead all nations in tries scored, as well as in points with 230. New Zealand and England are second and third respectively in both categories.

70 – Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is the tournament’s top tackler.

21 – with an appearance on Friday, Jones will move into outright third on the all-time World Cup appearance list, one off the record shared by former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw and ex-England prop Jason Leonard.

8 – red cards shown in the tournament.

John Quill, England v UNITED STATES, September 26 Facundo Gattas, Georgia v URUGUAY, September 29 Ed Fidow, Scotland v SAMOA, September 30 Andrea Lovotti, South Africa v ITALY, October 4 Tomas Lavanini, England v ARGENTINA, October 5 Josh Larsen, South Africa v CANADA, October 8 Bundee Aki, IRELAND v Samoa, October 12 Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wales v FRANCE, October 20

2,512 – New Zealand’s all-time record for World Cup points, with Australia a distant second on 1,797. That 715-point lead is more than 11th-placed Samoa’s total (712).