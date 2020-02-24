Terenure overtake Cistercians in final quarter to progress to Junior Cup semis

Cistercian College Roscrea’s Leinster Schools Junior Cup campaign ended in a quarter-final defeat to Terenure College at Donnybrook on Monday.
Following relentless attacking pressure, ‘Nure deservedly broke the deadlock on 12 minutes through Simon Horgan’s converted try. Yet their opponents from the Offaly-Tipperary border subsequently grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.
Max Flynn, Charlie O’Sullivan, and Calum Browne all crossed over to hand Roscrea a 15-7 interval cushion. Their south Dublin counterparts were not to be discounted, though, and Carlos Montero’s 34th-minute try narrowed the gap to just three points.
This provided Terenure with considerable momentum and after Harvey O’Leary added the bonuses to Yousif Ajina’s powerful final-quarter finish, they held firm to book a last-four spot.
Scorers for Terenure College: S Horgan, C Montero, Y Ajina try each, H O’Leary 2 cons.
Scorers for Cistercian College Roscrea: M Flynn, C O’Sullivan, C Browne try each.
TERENURE COLLEGE: T Costello; D Martin, Y Ajina, H O’Leary, S Horgan; H Ennis, P Swords; O Storey, M Egan, J Delaney; C Redmond Murray, M Somerville; O Flanagan, C Montero, B Nolan.
Replacements: M Murphy, C Sharkey, C O’Brien, B McEvoy, E Geraghty, F Wardick, R King, E Walsh.
CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA: C O’Sullivan; A Dunne, C Browne, J Conroy, G Fitzgerald; F Fleetwood, S Finlay; C Kennedy, R Lydon, R Doody; R Roe, R Glynn; M O’Sullivan, R Whelan, M Flynn.
Replacements: R Tynan, Jack Powell, B Cleare, C Schofield, C Frawley, Joshua Powell, E Fitzpatrick, J Liffey.
Referee: C Wardop (LRR).