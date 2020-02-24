News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Terenure overtake Cistercians in final quarter to progress to Junior Cup semis

By Daire Walsh
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 05:00 PM

Terenure College 19 - 15 Cistercian College Roscrea

Cistercian College Roscrea’s Leinster Schools Junior Cup campaign ended in a quarter-final defeat to Terenure College at Donnybrook on Monday.

Cistercian College Roscrea's Charlie O'Sullivan scores a try despite the effort of Terenure's Thomas Costello. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Following relentless attacking pressure, ‘Nure deservedly broke the deadlock on 12 minutes through Simon Horgan’s converted try. Yet their opponents from the Offaly-Tipperary border subsequently grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

Max Flynn, Charlie O’Sullivan, and Calum Browne all crossed over to hand Roscrea a 15-7 interval cushion. Their south Dublin counterparts were not to be discounted, though, and Carlos Montero’s 34th-minute try narrowed the gap to just three points.

This provided Terenure with considerable momentum and after Harvey O’Leary added the bonuses to Yousif Ajina’s powerful final-quarter finish, they held firm to book a last-four spot.

Scorers for Terenure College: S Horgan, C Montero, Y Ajina try each, H O’Leary 2 cons.

Scorers for Cistercian College Roscrea: M Flynn, C O’Sullivan, C Browne try each.

TERENURE COLLEGE: T Costello; D Martin, Y Ajina, H O’Leary, S Horgan; H Ennis, P Swords; O Storey, M Egan, J Delaney; C Redmond Murray, M Somerville; O Flanagan, C Montero, B Nolan.

Replacements: M Murphy, C Sharkey, C O’Brien, B McEvoy, E Geraghty, F Wardick, R King, E Walsh.

CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA: C O’Sullivan; A Dunne, C Browne, J Conroy, G Fitzgerald; F Fleetwood, S Finlay; C Kennedy, R Lydon, R Doody; R Roe, R Glynn; M O’Sullivan, R Whelan, M Flynn.

Replacements: R Tynan, Jack Powell, B Cleare, C Schofield, C Frawley, Joshua Powell, E Fitzpatrick, J Liffey.

Referee: C Wardop (LRR).

