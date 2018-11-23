Home»sport

Teenager Scott Penny to make debut as Leinster name team for Ospreys clash

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 11:43 AM

Leinster are set to field three new players in tonight's PRO14 match against the Ospreys at the RDS.

Teenage flanker Scott Penny will make his debut in the back row, while Jack Kelly and Jimmy O'Brien could come off the bench.

Scott Penny

With a host of his players on Ireland duty, head coach Leo Cullen has dipped into his reserves.

Winger James Lowe has full confidence that the players will step up to the mark:

"Everybody is confident in everybody's ability and their preparation leading into what is a pretty big game," he said.

"The Ospreys will be licking their lips knowing that a lot of the Irish boys are out but that's where you learn a lot having a lot of these younger boys bled into the team."


KEYWORDS

Scott PennyJames LoweLeo CullenLeinsterRugby

