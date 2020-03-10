News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tadhg Brophy’s late try earns Newbridge final slot

By Daire Walsh
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 07:09 PM

The Newbridge College squad celebrate following the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final at Energia Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster Schools’’ Junior Cup semi-final

Newbridge College 24

Terenure College 19

Tadhg Brophy was the hero for Newbridge College at Donnybrook as his stoppage-time try handed them a dramatic Leinster Schools’ Junior Cup semi-final victory over Terenure College.

Having also stunned 2019 champions St Michael’’s College in the previous round, Newbridge will now face Blackrock College in the forthcoming decider at the same venue. 

Following a neat pass by fly-half Paddy Taylor, ’Bridge centre Harry Farrell crashed over for a fourth-minute try.

However, ’’Nure responded with a bonus effort from lock Eamon Geraghty and Yousif Ajina also crossed over to give the south Dubliners a 12-7 interval cushion.

Newbridge had faded after an encouraging start, but they fired back in devastating fashion on the resumption. Farrell and Brophy conjured magnificent individual tries to move Dave Brew’s charges within touching distance of a final appearance.

A replay appeared on the cards when Ajina powered over for his second score on 51 minutes, until Taylor’s break paved the way for Brophy’s match-clinching five-pointer.

Scorers for Newbridge College: H Farrell, T Brophy 2 tries each, A Carroll 2 cons.

Scorers for Terenure College: Y Ajina 2 tries, E Geraghty try, H O’Leary 2 cons.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: T Brophy; A Carroll, H Farrell, J Collins, A Larkin-Smithers; P Taylor, M Collins; D Walsh, J Sheedy, S Davitt; R Munnelly, S Treacy; S Menton, R McGroary, R Byrne.

Replacements: R Kenny, C Cosgrave, C Jennings, P Forde, S Watson, H Hamilton, J Zebedee, M Masterson.

TERENURE COLLEGE: J Kennedy; D Martin, Y Ajina, H O’Leary, E Walsh; H Ennis, P Swords; O Storey, M Egan, J Delaney; E Geraghty, M Somerville; C Redmond-Murray, C Mantero-Belard; B Nolan.

Replacements: M Murphy, C Sharkey, C O’Brien, B McEvoy, O Flanagan, F Wardick, R King, S Horgan.

Referee: C Wardrop (LRR).

