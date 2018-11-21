Home»sport

Tadhg Beirne will be itching to take on the USA, says club-mate Niall Scannell

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 04:16 PM

Tadhg Beirne will be ready to stake his second-row claim when Ireland face the USA, according to Munster team-mate Niall Scannell.

Potent lock Beirne impressed in Ireland’s 54-7 win over Italy in Chicago but has had to watch from the sidelines as Joe Schmidt’s men dispatched both Argentina and New Zealand.

James Ryan has been released back to Leinster after starring in Saturday’s 16-9 win over New Zealand, opening the door for Beirne to step back into the match squad.

And Munster hooker Scannell believes his provincial colleague will be itching for action in Saturday’s USA clash in Dublin.

“Tadhg’s acquitted himself unbelievably well, especially in training,” said Scannell. “He brings the edge that you see every week, he provides that in training.

“That was obviously brilliant for the lads last week preparing for the New Zealand breakdown and the same against Argentina.

“He would have liked to have been involved more, but I’m sure it won’t deter him, he’ll be the same this week if he gets a chance.”

Ireland can complete a second-straight clean sweep in the November series with victory over the USA at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

The first-ever victory over New Zealand on home soil will live long in the memory, but Ireland’s constantly-building strength in depth leaves boss Joe Schmidt’s men well-placed ahead of a pivotal 2019.

Beirne has thrived on his switch from Scarlets to Munster, though, offering a significant boost in depth not just at lock but also with his ability to operate on the flank.

The 26-year-old could win just his fourth cap this weekend against the Americans, with Scannell tipping him to lay down a selection marker for next year’s Six Nations.

“Tadhg’s been unbelievably positive; with all of us there is disappointment, but he’s been in great club form in Munster,” said Scannell.

“Same as he did against Italy, he’ll put his best foot forward and I’m sure he’ll be thinking that between now and the Six Nations as well.”

- Press Association


