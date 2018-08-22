Tadhg Beirne making good early impression on Munster boss

Tadhg Beirne believes his move to Munster can make him a smarter player and better equipped to produce telling performances on the biggest stages.

The former Leinster academy lock, whose performances for Scarlets helped the Welsh region to the Guinness PRO12 title in 2016/17 and the Champions Cup semi-finals last season, sealed a move home in the summer, opening the door to an Ireland Test debut on the tour to Australia in June.

Beirne, 26, earned two caps in the series victory over the Wallabies before joining up with Munster but he collected his Guinness PRO14 players’ player of the season award in Glasgow on Monday night for his achievements as a Scarlet.

The Kildare-born forward made 30 appearances for the Welsh side last season, clocking up more than 2100 minutes, as Wayne Pivac’s side also reached the PRO14 final, losing to Leinster in Dublin.

He loved every one of those minutes but now under the IRFU’s player welfare programme Beirne recognises he will benefit from having his time managed better, even if that means him having to sit out games he would rather be playing, including a later start to the new season.

“Yeah, I’m still looking forward to getting back playing. I don’t think any player wants to hear that they are not playing at a weekend.

“I enjoy playing rugby, it’s why I’m doing it, so if I could be out there every week I would be.”

“But I completely understand (the player welfare protocols) and judging by how my body felt at the end of last year, being managed would definitely be the smart thing going forward. It might give me better opportunities to put out bigger performances in big games — or in any game for that matter. So I think it will definitely do me good going forward.”

Munster boss Johann van Graan has been impressed both with Beirne’s work ethic and his skills as he has settled into pre-season training with the province. When asked what he hoped to see from his new signing, the head coach replied: “Just what he did in training for the last few weeks, if he can replicate that on the field. He is a multi-skilled rugby player. I think the most impressive thing that I saw is his natural feel for the game. He just stepped into the first training session and is one of those players that believes he can play wing or full-back as well - he will still be special.

“I think his running of the lineout will be key to us, his poaching ability is well documented, but the things I didn’t know about were his feet, his movement in contact. Remember the try he scored against Bath last year in the Champions Cup? Hopefully he can reproduce some of that form. We are very lucky to have him and very excited to have him now that he is going to play for Munster.”

Beirne believes he will have to adapt his game to fit into his new team but that will make him a better, smarter player.

“I think no matter what team you go to, whether it’s when I go in with Ireland, Munster or if it was any other club, every team has a different way of playing.

“You have to prove your quality and how you can fit into that system, but also still be able to show your qualities as a rugby player.”

“I think obviously over the last two seasons I’ve had freedom in terms of the ruck and stuff but to fit into the way I play, hopefully I’ll still be able to do that but in a smarter way and just keep improving those parts of my game.”

After two seasons in Wales, Beirne is enjoying life back in Ireland and has settled in quickly at Munster.

“The boys are really welcoming and I’m enjoying it so far. I’m going to be moving up (to Limerick) in the next couple of weeks and I’ve been looking for a house so once I’m up there I’ll probably settle in even better.”

Transitioning from Scarlets to Munster via a summer tour to Australia and Ireland debut off the bench in the second Test in Melbourne was a dream come true for Beirne.

“I was just eager to get on with it and try and make my mark. I don’t get too many opportunities especially at international level, so you have to be switched on and just ready to fit in when you go on. That’s all that was going through my head. I came on and did what I had to do and hopefully it was good enough.”