Sympathy aplenty for luckless Sean O’Brien

Another comeback, another injury. Seán O’Brien has had more than his share of bad-luck stories to tell in recent seasons but while Joe Schmidt was disappointed for the flanker he also rued the loss of a player who has proven to be a consistently effective weapon against the All Blacks.

O’Brien’s first Test back in 12 months was brought to an unceremonious end just 38 minutes into Saturday night’s clash with Argentina, a freakish accident which saw an opponent’s head collide break his forearm in contact.

It will mean the 31-year-old Leinster back-rower will be ruled out of the rest of the Guinness Series of November Tests, including the visit of world champions New Zealand to Dublin on Saturday, and faces a fight to be fit for the New Year and the 2019 Six Nations.

After a year of struggles with hip and shoulder injuries, this was the latest blow for a player who was forced to miss last season’s Grand Slam glory and Leinster’s Champions Cup and PRO14 double.

A rough run of ill-fortune indeed, head coach Schmidt agreed.

“And this is an injury utterly unrelated to any other injury that he’s had,” the Ireland boss said. “It’s a purely freak accident, just with a hard head that got dropped in an attempt to carry through him. It caught his arm and that’s incredibly disappointing for him.”

The comfort for Schmidt is that O’Brien’s replacement at openside, Dan Leavy was a pivotal member of the Six Nations triumph last spring having stood in from early in the opening win over France when Josh van der Flier suffered a serious knee injury in Paris.

Leavy replaced O’Brien on Saturday after 38 minutes and made a telling impact on both sides of the ball during his 42 minutes on the pitch yet Schmidt could not help but bemoan the loss of his first-choice number seven.

“Seán has been a bit of a thorn in the All Blacks’ sides as far as his performances go. He was unbelievable here in 2013, ferocious. Obviously for the Lions as well.”

“He hasn’t had that many opportunities to play against them, he didn’t play in Chicago (in 2016) and so I’m gutted for him and he’s gutted for himself that he won’t get that opportunity.

“Dan Leavy came on and played really well. But I don’t know if you remember the last time we played the All Blacks here, Josh van der Flier had a phenomenal entry into the game. He had two searing line-breaks and really impressed.

“So, I know that’s two years ago now and it’s all about the current context and what people can deliver in the next seven days but it all feeds into a melting pot that we’ll have a look at and make some decisions on the back of.

“It’s nice to have that back-up, but I would reiterate that I would be pretty disappointed for Seán.”

Fellow Leinster back-rower Leavy shared that disappointment for O’Brien.

“Hopefully it’s not too bad,” Leavy said. “He’s had some horrible luck. He’s out for a year, comes back, works his way into the Leinster team, puts in some serious performances and for that to happen to him is pretty disappointing.

“I’m sure he’s gutted.”