Survivor Loughman beginning to thrive

Jeremy Loughman has dealt with change throughout his rugby career. Whether it was switching from centre to the front row, or between loosehead and the tight, the 24-year-old has adapted and survived.

That also applied when he left his native Leinster two years ago to go south to Munster, with the move proving he can do more than merely survive.

Loughman, a product of Athy RFC and Blackrock College, quickly found his feet in the southern province, which he joined as Johann van Graan’s first signing in December 2017.

Straight out of the Leinster academy and with only a three-month development contract in his back pocket, he was already well used to the necessity to hit the ground running, this time with the incentive that the opportunities presenting themselves at Munster were worth pursuing.

Two years along the road and Loughman’s decision-making has borne fruit. Now a genuine contender for a starting place in the number one jersey alongside Dave Kilcoyne, James Cronin and Liam O’Connor, the former Leinster Senior Schools Cup winner looks right at home in Munster red.

Tomorrow’s trip to Ulster for the last of the three Guinness PRO14 holiday-period interprovincials will provide another chance for Loughman to stake his claim for another bite at the European cherry, with a make-or-break visit to Racing 92 just around the corner on January 12.

Loughman has already made his mark in the Heineken Champions Cup, capping off a breakthrough 2019 with a man-of-the-match performance at Ospreys in round one of the Pool 4 campaign in mid-November.

It was his first Champions Cup start, and with it came the opening try in the bonus-point victory at Liberty Stadium, his maiden try in the competition before showcasing a lovely piece of handling with a pass off his left hand to set in motion a try for Andrew Conway.

It was a piece of skill from a prop that may have taken many by surprise but for Loughman it was instinctive, harnessing the attacking freedom Munster players are being given under new senior coach Stephen Larkham.

“I got around the corner and I looked up when I was half-thinking about having a go and then someone screamed at me and I was like ‘aw, I’ll give it out to the faster lads here and let them have a go’,” Loughman said. “I wouldn’t think twice about that kind of stuff. I wouldn’t hesitate if I was asked to throw a pass like that. We practise it every day and it is something I would be confident with.

“There’s definitely more freedom to play and that’s what we are really trying to encourage, playing that heads up, it’s something I have always loved.

“I played in the backs until I was 17 so when I was in school that’s when I made my switch to the front row, so I like that open, free-flowing game and whenever we get those opportunities it’s fun to do.”

Loughman is also relishing the opportunity to improve the more fundamental aspects of his job description under new forwards coach Graham Rowntree, an experience he described as “unreal”.

“You know the calibre of coach he is. He’s done everything there is, so everything he says I’m listening and taking on as much as I can. I’m just trying to bring my game to the next level with him.

“It’s those one-percenters that make the difference so I’d be up once, twice a week with him going through the videos, going through the games and picking out small bits and every week we try to pick one thing that we just try and focus on and then once we have that ticked off we move on to the next thing. It’s just going through that process.”

The hiring by van Graan of such experienced assistants as Rowntree and Larkham looks a stroke of genius but there were no guarantees of chemistry or balance in the coaching group. Loughman, though, sees only positives and a unified focus.

I think it works really well. It’s all good wanting to play the open, free-flowing game but you have to get that dominant possession up front, win your own ball, you have to secure your breakdown.

"I think they work really well together.

“Steve will let the backs open themselves up and do their thing and the forwards, we can have a bit more interplay and stuff but when it comes down to it, the setpiece wins you the games. You see matches where that falls apart, then everything falls apart so I think they complement each other very well.”