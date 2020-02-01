News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stuart Hogg apologises for costly 'schoolboy error' against Ireland

By Brendan O'Brien
Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 07:53 PM

Stuart Hogg has apologised to his Scotland teammates for messing up what should have been a certain try against Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium.

Stuart Hogg of Scotland after the game at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
The hosts were 13-6 up after 50 minutes when Scotland, camped on the Irish line, worked the ball out to the left wing where their world-class captain and full-back had the simplest of jobs to dot down and leave Adam Hastings with a kick to equal the scores.

Instead, Hogg seemed to lose concentration and let slip of the ball just inches from the turf with ne'er an opponent in sight. Bundee Aki, the nearest Irish player to the incident, highlighted the faux pas immediately and the TMO was in full agreement.

No try.

It seemed, even then, to be a costly mistake and so it proved. Ireland only won 19-12 and had to fight off the Scottish advances right until the end. Andy Farrell's side spent the last four minutes or so camped in their own 22 before Robbie Henshaw kicked to touch with the clock in the red.

“Schoolboy error,” said Hogg. “I can't change what's happened, I just have to deal with it. I've apologised to the boys. We got ourselves into some good positions through the forwards' hard work and bitterly disappointed not to finish it off.”

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg knocks the ball on at the try line. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Gregor Townsend certainly didn't hold it against his skipper.

“He has played rugby for a long time, you make mistakes. To me, mistakes, you shouldn't be ranking them. If someone drops the ball over the try line or in their own 22, it's an error that you move on from.

“He was outstanding on the field today. I thought his energy, his decision-making, his kicking was excellent. He has led the team really well over the last two weeks. Stuart will bounce back very quickly from that.”

Townsend also revealed that Hogg had been ill on Thursday and that two more of his players had suffered similarly just this morning. The entire party will be sick tonight after pushing Ireland so hard for so long and falling short of a first win in Dublin in ten years.

