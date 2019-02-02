Strap yourself in for exhilaration, excitement, anxiety, and trepidation

The old Broadway tune, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” was evidently not concerned with the high-octane intensity of the first 15 minutes of a typical match in the Six Nations.

At this top table of international rugby, which will see defending champions Ireland welcome the 2016 and 17 title winners to Dublin for a hugely anticipated showdown this afternoon, the song’s message that the end point of any journey is not necessarily dependent on the first few steps would cut no ice with Rory Best, Joe Schmidt or Eddie Jones.

For Ireland’s captain and both the Irish and English head coaches on the eve of this pivotal opening-round championship clash at the Aviva Stadium, it is precisely how you start that will determine which of these contenders can remain on target for the 2019 title beyond the first weekend.

There is so much to whet the appetite here as the old enemies prepare to go toe-to-toe once more, less than a year since Ireland outclassed their hosts at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day to claim the Grand Slam and a third title in five seasons.

The opportunity for vengeance following that humbling at home in a 24-15 defeat, the third of five Test losses in succession in 2018, is high on England’s wishlist as will be the urgency to continue the momentum restored to Jones’s team during last November, when South Africa and Australia were beaten and the All Blacks needed a controversial Jerome Garces decision to disallow a late Sam Underhill try to avoid defeat.

Garces is referee for today’s game.

For Ireland there is the need to continue where they left off in 2018, as World Rugby’s team of the year, with Schmidt crowned Coach of the Year and Johnny Sexton World Player of the Year after an unprecedented 12 months of success that not just brought the Grand Slam but a series win in Australia and a first home win over New Zealand.

A back-to-back Slam in March would send Ireland past the still-hibernating All Blacks to number one in the world but that will be the farthest thing from Schmidt’s mind and therefore his players also. And if Ireland mess up the first quarter today, it will be rendered well and truly moot.

Lose the first 20 minutes to the visiting English and Ireland’s unbeaten Six Nations record at the Aviva under this head coach will be under serious threat, as will the 13-Test winning streak on home soil since New Zealand got their revenge for Chicago in brutal fashion in November 2016.

England head coach Jones is acutely aware of the opportunity a strong beginning presents his side today.

When you play Ireland in Ireland; that is a massive part of it although that’s probably changed a little bit over the years.

"They’re a lot more methodical, a lot more pragmatic. Like any Test match – when you play any team away from home you’ve got to be good in the first 20.”

Ireland captain Best is of the same mind, admitting yesterday that getting the opening period spot on had been a big focus for the last two weeks in camp.

“The danger of a sluggish start is that we lose and with England and the form that they’re going to be bringing, that will be the long and short of it,” Best said.

“If we start slow we know that they will start with a bang. We said it right at the very start (of camp) that we can’t waste a day.

“We can’t go ‘ah, we weren’t quite good (in training) today but we’ll pick that up tomorrow.’ Because come tomorrow at a quarter to five there won’t be a tomorrow, and it’s got to be about being nailed on because England are a quality side.”

For Best, 36, and his team, there are enough reminders of the penalties that can be accrued when Ireland have not hit the ground running, most recently in the opening game of the 2017 Six Nations when, fresh from beating both the All Blacks and Australia in November, they were caught napping at Murrayfield, 14-0 down after 20 minutes, 21-8 down at the interval and returning home at full-time smarting from a 27-22 defeat.

Getting off to a winning start is paramount, Best reiterated.

“It’s massive. This is a tournament, from an Ireland perspective, where we have had different experiences of (our opening game). Like last year (against France in Paris), we didn’t play that well but we just about managed to get the result with a little bit of luck and a lot of skill whereas two years ago, in Edinburgh, we didn’t start well, we didn’t play well, and were on the back foot.

“Lose and you are chasing a championship. You can’t lose another game. It is not a position you want to be in.”

Schmidt heads into his final Six Nations as Ireland boss well aware that when his side has failed to win its opening game, as it did at Murrayfield in 2017 and the previous year in a home draw against Wales, it has also failed to win the title; that his three titles in 2014, ‘15 and ‘18, were all built on round-one victories. It was what helped make the Six Nations, he said, “a hell of a tournament” and “incredibly special”.

“I think it’s a mix of exhilaration, excitement, anxiety, trepidation, you know, you could throw a whole lot of almost paradoxical phrases in about how I see the first round of the championship.

But whatever it is, it’s pivotal and it always is pivotal. Can you win the championship and lose the first game? Yes.

"The maths say you can but that would be a hell of an achievement if you manage to do that.”

Schmidt added he was an English teacher and words not maths were his strengths. In anyone’s language, an Ireland versus England opener has pivotal written all over it but that does not necessarily mean high scoring.

None of the last six games between these sides have been decided by more than 11 points and Ireland’s 24-point haul at Twickenham 11 months ago was the highest total in that sequence.

Which suggests that today’s sell-out crowd better buckle up for another extremely tense affair And for all the emphasis placed by both sides on the importance of strong start to this contest, Ireland have to pay particular attention also to the way they finish games.

Last season’s championship saw them concede 11 tries and seven of them were leaked past the 60-minute mark, a period in which England score six of their 14 tries in the 2018 campaign. For Schmidt and Ireland’s ambitions of a successful Guinness Six Nations title defence it is definitely a case of putting in a complete 80-minute-plus performance on day one.

And if any side can do that right now, it is Ireland rather than England.