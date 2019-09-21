Stockdale backs Ireland’s back three

Jacob Stockdale has every confidence that Andrew Conway and Jordan Larmour can step up to the plate and deliver for Ireland in Sunday's Pool A opener against Scotland in Yokohama.

The pair have been elevated into the test team for this crunch World Cup encounter on the back of injuries to Rob Kearney and Keith Earls.

That's 170 caps of experienced lost to the side, to be replaced by just 31, but both of the 'replacements' have shone for their country before. Stockdale, the third member of the back three, is sure they will again.

“Obviously it's a loss not to have Rob and Earlsy, as they are so experienced, but Andrew Conway and Jordan have played a lot of rugby for Ireland and I've played a fair bit of rugby with them.

"They are both exciting players to get to play with. They want to get onto the ball and attack so as a winger that's very exciting.” Jacob Stockdale, pictured, has backed Ireland’s revised back-three to shine against Scotland (Steven Paston/PA)

Scotland will surely look to test the wares of all three. Stockdale, unbelievably is actually the most experienced of the trio at this level with his 21 caps, but his defence has been questioned and the likelihood is that all three will be tested in the air by a Scotland side that will be buoyed by the Irish list of absentees which also numbers Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

“Scotland have a good variance in their game,” said Stockdale. “They counter in games really well and they have a really intelligent kicking game. Finn Russell likes to put in these smart chip kicks and crossfields and if you're not completely switched on in the back three they can hurt you. We've looked at them a lot this week to see how we can stop them.”

Stopping Scotland won't be the limit of this Irish team's ambitions. Nor should it. Stockdale's try record for Ireland is exceptional and both Larmour and Conway have shown scintillating snapshots in a green jersey in the past. Serviced adequately, that trio can do significant damage to a Scottish side that is expected to suffer up front against a physical Irish pack.

“We haven't really set out any specific kind of things that we want to do in attack,” said the Ulster wing. “We will try to do what we do well and whenever we are running accurate, good lines and moving the ball that's when we are most dangerous and other teams struggle to keep up with us. That's just what we have to do. We don't have any magical plans to undo the Scots.”

Arch-finisher Stockdale already boasts 16 tries in 21 Test matches, which leaves him equal 10th on the nation’s try-scoring record – and all at the tender age of 23.

#RWC2019 In Pics: Captain's Run in Yokohama. Take a look at our first visit to the stadium.#TeamOfUs #ShoulderToShoulderhttps://t.co/h9fbtl8Eph — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 20, 2019

He will bid to extend that remarkable scoring record in Sunday’s pivotal clash with the Scots, and admitted to watching on in mild envy and great respect of Japan’s hat-trick hero Kotaro Matsushima.

Star wing Matsushima bagged a try treble as hosts Japan subdued Russia 30-10 to open the World Cup on Friday night.

Admitting to finding the tournament’s long-awaited arrival slightly surreal, Stockdale said he would love to emulate Matsushima’s prolific start, but that he also expected a stern challenge against Japan in Ireland’s second match of the tournament.

“When the pre-season started you thought it was going to be an age but it’s come around very quickly,” said Stockdale.

“The buzz around the World Cup in general, it’s a weird feeling to see it kick off and that it’s finally started. Jordan Larmour, left, can light up Ireland’s World Cup if he is afforded a platform to display his array of attacking talents (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

“You can get a lot of messages from home, there’s a lot of buzz from home with people saying they are looking forward to watching it.

“Playing against Kotaro Matsushima two years ago was my second Test for Ireland, and he’s a serious handful.

“He’s got good gas, he doesn’t look that big but he’s very strong.

“He took his tries very well last night and was probably unlucky not to get a fourth.

“That’s exactly how you’d like it to go as a winger for your first game in the World Cup.

“He’s dangerous, so next week I’ll definitely have to take a real look at him and work out how to defend against him.”- Additional content from Press Association