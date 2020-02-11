News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Steve McNamara ‘unsure’ if Israel Folau will make Catalans debut this weekend

Steve McNamara ‘unsure’ if Israel Folau will make Catalans debut this weekend
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 02:11 PM

Israel Folau has two more training sessions with Catalans Dragons to demonstrate whether he is ready to make his Super League debut this weekend.

The 30-year-old dual-code international, whose signing by the French club caused a furore in the game, has been sidelined since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May after claiming “hell awaits” gay people.

But Folau, who switched codes a decade ago, is in his second week of training with his new team-mates and could make his comeback in the Dragons’ home game against Castleford on Saturday.

“We’re not sure,” Dragons boss Steve McNamara told the PA news agency. “We didn’t take him to Wakefield, we left him here to do some more training, which he completed.

Catalan Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has a big decision to make (Richard Sellers/PA)
Catalan Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has a big decision to make (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We’ve got two reasonable sessions, one this afternoon and one tomorrow afternoon when we’ll have a look and then we’ll decide.

“There’s no way I’m going to throw him into something that he’s not ready for. By the same token, if he is ready, then we’ll consider it. We’re really unsure at this stage.”

Catalans’ next game in Perpignan is not until March 7 but McNamara says he will not be influenced by the obvious temptation to give the club’s biggest signing his debut in front of their own fans.

“It’s not based on anything other than football, when he’s ready to contribute positively to the team on the field, as simple as that, whether that be home or away,” added the former England coach.

There's no way I'm going to throw him into something that he's not ready for. By the same token, if he is ready, then we'll consider it. We're really unsure at this stage.

“Physically he’s in good shape. He’s not played the game for 10 years and he’s not trained with a team for seven or eight months so it’s going to take him some time but, in terms of how he looks after his body, he looks in really good shape.”

Folau was signed as a direct replacement for centre Brayden Wiliame and the Dragons have been hit by early-season injuries to fellow threequarters David Mead, Lewis Tierney and Tom Davies.

“There are one or two borderline who are getting close but it’s early for us,” he said. “We didn’t get back until 6.30pm last night and we’re just assessing everything.”

The postponement of the Catalans’ round-two fixture at Wakefield on Sunday has left the club with two trips to England to rearrange, with the likelihood of midweek matches.

Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia last May after claiming “hell awaits” gay people (Adam Davy/PA)
Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia last May after claiming “hell awaits” gay people (Adam Davy/PA)

The scheduled game at St Helens on February 21 was an early postponement due to the champions’ involvement in the World Club Challenge that weekend, a move that has bewildered McNamara.

“Obviously the game being cancelled at the weekend is a huge one for us,” he said. “It has made it really difficult for us, particularly after they gave us St Helens in World Club Challenge weekend.

“For the life of me I can’t understand why an overseas team was given St Helens to rearrange.

“It makes the logistics far more difficult than for an English-based team with the flights and hotels, and now we’ve got two of them. It’s a costly one.”

More on this topic

'Lyra would have been so overjoyed' - History made as first same-sex marriage takes place in the North'Lyra would have been so overjoyed' - History made as first same-sex marriage takes place in the North

US police officer who was told to ‘tone down gayness’ agrees $10m settlementUS police officer who was told to ‘tone down gayness’ agrees $10m settlement

GALA LGBT awards to honour those looking for a better futureGALA LGBT awards to honour those looking for a better future

Phillip Schofield’s sexuality reveal deemed ‘hugely powerful and courageous’Phillip Schofield’s sexuality reveal deemed ‘hugely powerful and courageous’

Catalans DragonsIsrael FolauSteve McNamaraSuper LeagueTOPIC: LGBTQ+

More in this Section

Arteta feels Arsenal will reap benefits of ‘really useful mini pre-season’Arteta feels Arsenal will reap benefits of ‘really useful mini pre-season’

Judy Bobbett won’t rest on her laurels after debut joyJudy Bobbett won’t rest on her laurels after debut joy

FA seek observations from Dele Alli over coronavirus videoFA seek observations from Dele Alli over coronavirus video

League games postponed due to Storm Ciara refixed for SundayLeague games postponed due to Storm Ciara refixed for Sunday


Lifestyle

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

Add some stylish accents to your space with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter. By Hannah Stephenson.5 trailing houseplants and how to care for them

Sam Wylie-Harris catches up with Natalie Wallis-Palmer, aka Queen of the Botanicals, whose family have been making alcohol for more than 200 years.A day in the life of master gin distiller Natalie Wallis-Palmer

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »