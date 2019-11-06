News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Stephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’s

Stephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’s
By Charlie Mulqueen
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 12:01 AM

Stephen Larkham earned himself a deserved reputation as one of the most stylish rugby players of his generation when representing Australia on 102 occasions.

So it came as quite a surprise yesterday when Larkham, nowadays the senior coach at Munster Rugby having figured in a similar role with the Brumbies back home, declared the “skill levels over here are probably better than in Australia”.

While acknowledging the massive differences that prevail between the two countries, especially where weather is concerned, he insisted he very much likes what he has seen since his arrival in Ireland last summer.

““But I’ve been really impressed with the players in the first five rounds of the PRO14,” he said. “I think the talent, the skill level over here is probably better than in Australia. It is said that Irish skills aren’t what they should be.

“Well, that’s because the conditions are completely different. Honestly I was very impressed with the skill levels of these players. I’m not saying Irish players, I’m saying Munster players… their skill levels are good and their ability to learn things is definitely better than some Australian players.”

Larkham had good friends to advise him about making the massive decision to uproot his family and leave the many home comforts of sunny Canberra behind to take up his role as senior coach at a club many thousands of miles away.

And he also underlines that the name of Munster in a rugby context meant an awful lot to him.

“Laurie Fisher was an assistant coach with me at the Brumbies and also Tony McGowan, they had been over here as coaches, but of course Munster is well-known around the world,” he said.

“It’s synonymous with the Red Army and with its history of success. It’s a great place to be with a good start to the season, great support around the team, beautiful HPC — and a nice house I’m moving into at the moment.

“I guess the weather is beginning to turn a little, that’s the only thing I have to get used to. In Australia right now it’s 31 degrees, we’re lucky to get above 10 here and everybody keeps telling how it’s going to get colder and worse. Everything else is just wonderful.”

READ MORE

Kolisi salutes South Africa fans as thousands greet returning world champions

So, is everything really all that rosy in the Munster garden in Stephen Larkham’s eyes?:

“Apart from the Cheetahs, we are happy with the way we are going,” he insisted. “I believe we have been improving ever since and we scored nice tries at the week-end in some really difficult conditions in Wales. The boys did a fantastic job and executed the game plan very well.

“We’re pushing for improvements in every area. There were elements of attack not quite there at the moment but we are working on that. As I said, that was a good performance and we scored some pretty fine tries from all over the park. If you look at our attack, if you look at any attack, you want to be unpredictable but also dangerous across the park, not just five metres out from the opposing try line.

“If you look at the last five rounds, you’re only as good as your last game and that was pretty good. We’ve got a changing squad for this week against Ulster at Thomond Park. It’s a new challenge for us but on the back of the last game, I’m very happy with where things are.

“We’ve had two good days of preparation for these Interpros and European Cup games. Obviously the pressure will be there from the crowd and potentially from the media but from our perspective, we will try to keep the preparation the same as for the Pro 14.”

Larkham was non-committal as to the availability of Joey Carbery for the European games away to Ospreys and at home to Racing 92 later this month — “We haven’t got a long or short term idea about Joey,” he commented — but stressed: “The two boys, JJ (Hanrahan) and Tyler (Bleyendaal) have been doing a great job so we have some good cover there which is fortunate for us”.

And there’s the return of the World Cup dozen this week.

“Guys are coming back from higher duties so there’s no reason to say they haven’t justified their position in our team either”, he commented while also hinting that some at least will have to work for their places.

“The guys who have played the last five rounds have done an amazing job. There were some stand-out performances last weekend and some of those players won’t play this weekend and that is incredibly unfair on them.

Stephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’s

“But you have to look at the season as a whole and understand there will be rotation. And it’s not a bad time to do it after you’ve played well. You prepare yourself for the next time and that’s realistically what happens. You’re out for a week but it’s not a time to rest, you might be back in sooner than you think. It’s a big squad so we have to realise what game-time is needed.”

While in no way dismissing the arrival for next season of the two Springboks World Cup winners Damien De Allende and RG Snyman, Larkham joined with head coach Johann van Graan in stating that nothing had been signed and delivered just yet.

“There are negotiations to go before we lock that in,” he said.

Van Graan clarified the situation further: “We are in advanced discussions with both players, but there are no contracts signed at this stage. We are confident there will be a commitment in the future, subject to conditions, but at this stage no contracts have been signed and we have nothing official to confirm.”

READ MORE

Saracens case a stark warning to those who think they can buy success

More on this topic

Munster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winnersMunster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winners

Munster champion coup will deepen Springbok influenceMunster champion coup will deepen Springbok influence

World Cup-winners De Allende and Snyman to join Munster next season - reportsWorld Cup-winners De Allende and Snyman to join Munster next season - reports

Van Graan happy as youthful Munster come of age in CardiffVan Graan happy as youthful Munster come of age in Cardiff

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Manchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking pointsManchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking points

Dutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling caseDutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling case

We are not at Anfield to ‘take photos’ – Genk boss MazzuWe are not at Anfield to ‘take photos’ – Genk boss Mazzu

Do you agree with our League of Ireland team of the season?Do you agree with our League of Ireland team of the season?


Lifestyle

As a new box set of Bowie material from the 1960s pays homage to the late genius and Richard Purden spoke to some of the people who worked with him in that era.Newly discovered material explores the early oddity that was the genius David Bowie

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »