Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys to join Pivac’s Wales backroom team

Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys are to join Wayne Pivac’s Wales backroom staff after the 2019 World Cup.

Pivac, who will succeed Wales boss Warren Gatland after next autumn’s tournament in Japan, has named his current Scarlets assistant Jones as backs coach and Humphreys as forwards coach.

“The WRU have been forward thinking with their planning and recruitment for post RWC 2019 and this has allowed me to bring in and secure the coaches we wanted,” Pivac said in a Welsh Rugby Union statement.

Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys appointed Wales assistant coaches as part of incoming head coach Wayne Pivac’s team. Cyn-chwaraewyr a hyfforddwyr profiadol Cymreig fydd yn ymuno prif hyfforddwr Wayne Pivac ar ôl Cwpan y Byd 2019. pic.twitter.com/MDs2FYLj8M — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) December 19, 2018

“Stephen and Jonathan are hugely respected not only for what they did on the field as players but in their careers as coaches and I’m delighted to have them as part of our team.

“They will bring a huge amount of experience, excitement and passion to their roles.

Jones won 110 Test caps – 104 for Wales and six for the British and Irish Lions – while former hooker Humphreys has spent the last five years working in Scotland.

Humphreys, like Jones, a former Wales captain, has worked with the Scotland national team and more recently as assistant coach at Glasgow Warriors. Wales’ kicking coach Neil Jenkins will remain in his role after Wayne Pivac takes over as Wales head coach.

Two of the current Wales management team, Neil Jenkins and Paul Stridgeon, will remain in their roles after Pivac takes charge.

Jenkins, Wales’ all-time record points scorer, has been part of the national squad coaching set-up since 2006 as kicking coach.

Stridgeon, the WRU’s head of physical performance, joined Wales ahead of the 2015 World Cup in England.

“They are both very well respected across the world game, possess huge international experience and will be an important part of our plans going forward,” Pivac said.

“We are ahead of schedule with our appointments with more to be made, but it is great we are able to confirm where we stand at the moment.”

- Press Association