Staying at Saracens a ‘no-brainer’ for Jackson Wray

Jackson Wray has become the latest Saracens player to pledge his future to the club.

Saracens will drop from the Gallagher Premiership into the Championship when the current season ends following their relegation for salary cap breaches.

Wray’s fellow back-row forward Billy Vunipola last week announced his intention to remain with Saracens, and 29-year-old Wray has now followed suit.

Long-serving @JacksonWray has confirmed he is staying at Saracens! ⚫🔴 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) March 30, 2020

“My family are happy, my kids are happy, and I just love what the place is about,” Wray told the club’s official website.

“The people are what make the club special.

“I go to work every day enjoying what I’m doing, testing myself, always feeling like what I do is appreciated, and when I’m not doing things well how we go about it.

It is an absolute no-brainer or me to stay. It's just a great place to be

“The environment and how the lads enjoy time together is great. People say about it being a family, and we actually are.

“I spend so much time with the lads at the club and away from it, too, that it is an absolute no-brainer for me to stay.

“It’s just a great place to be.”