St Munchin's second-half comeback sees off Pres

By Charlie Mulqueen
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 05:31 PM

St Munchin's 10 - 5 PBC

While worthy winners, St Munchin's had to come from behind to get the better of a Presentation Brothers College side that enjoyed several moments of supremacy in an exciting Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup tie in testing conditions at Markets Field.

St Munchin's celebrate after winning the Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final against Presentation Brothers Cork at Markets Field. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Munchin's, who included Gordon Wood and Tony Foley, sons of Munster legends Keith and Anthony, in their squad, now go forward to a semi-final clash with Limerick neighbours Ardscoil Rís.

Pres had to do much of the defending in the early stages before breaking the Munchin's stranglehold and going ahead on 21 minutes. Second-rows Jacob Sheahan and Casey Ford piled on the pressure and Sheahan was rewarded with a try from close range; a five-point advantage to the half-time whistle.

Munchin's fine pack, in which the back-row trio of Oisin Minogue, Harry Bennis, and Joachim Clohessy were outstanding throughout, slowly gained the upper hand thereafter. It was fitting that Minogue should have been the man to score the equalising try on 40 minutes.

Out-half Cillian O’Connor landed a fine conversion and six minutes from the end stretched Munchin's lead to five.

St Munchins: O Pepper; J McCarthy Burbage, A Cusack, C McCarthy, E Walsh; C O’Connor, G Wood; E Sarsfield, S Rice, C Ward, A Finn, D Williamson, H Bennis, O Minogue.

Replacements used: A Foley, E McGurian, B McCarthy.

PBC: A Twomey; S Condon, A Cooke, S Sexton, R Dwyer; R O’Donoghue, O Nagle; F Roussel, D Sheahan, F Cowhig, J Sheahan, C Ford, T McCarthy, C Twomey, R O’Shaughnessy.

Replacements used: B O’Connor, R. Skuse, J Wixted.

Referee: Niall Kendall (MAR).

