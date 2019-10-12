News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

St Helens turn on the style to subdue Salford in Grand Final

St Helens turn on the style to subdue Salford in Grand Final
By Press Association
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 10:58 PM

St Helens ensured there was no fairy-tale ending for surprise finalists Salford by condemning them to a 23-6 defeat in an enthralling Super League title decider at Old Trafford.

Saints, who had finished 16 points clear at the end of the regular season, finally managed to turn on the style on the big stage, quelling the brave challenge of spirited opponents to secure a record seventh Super League title, their first since 2014.

It meant that, after two near misses in 2018 and a heartbreaking Wembley defeat in August, the St Helens players got their wish to send popular coach Justin Holbrook out with a major trophy just as Wigan had done for Shaun Wane 12 months earlier.

Morgan Knowles, Zeb Taia and Mark Percival scored tries and Lachlan Coote kicked five goals from as many attempts to deny Ian Watson’s team of so-called misfits who had defied all logic to reach a maiden Grand Final.

They never really looked capable of bridging the 43-year gap since their last title triumph but Salford certainly played their part in an entertaining contest in front of a crowd of 64,102.

It looked ominous for the Red Devils as Saints got off to a storming start through their all-England front row.

Props Alex Walmsley and Luke Thompson set the platform with some power-packed runs but the former also demonstrated some deft handling skills to get loose forward Knowles over for the opening try.

Morgan Knowles celebrates scoring for St Helens (Martin Rickett/PA)
Morgan Knowles celebrates scoring for St Helens (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was also a touch of craft from hooker James Roby as he broke from a scrum 10 metres and got supporting second rower Taia romping over for a try clearly fashioned on the training park.

With Coote adding both conversions to make it 12-0 after 23 minutes, Saints looked set to run away with it, but Salford and star man Jackson Hastings in particular had other ideas.

Stand-off Tui Lolohea jinked his way to the line only to have the try disallowed for obstruction but he then combined with Hastings to create the space for centre Jake Bibby to cross for a try nine minutes before half-time.

Krisnan Inu kicked the touchline conversion to halve the deficit and it was nothing less than the Red Devils deserved.

Justin Holbrook leaves St Helens as a Super League winning coach (Martin Rickett/PA)
Justin Holbrook leaves St Helens as a Super League winning coach (Martin Rickett/PA)

But the game began to slip away from them nine minutes into the second half, thanks to superb opportunism from England centre Percival.

He ran across the Salford defence and, spotting the full-back out of position, put in a slide-rule grubber, winning the race to touch down for his side’s third try.

Coote’s third conversion restored the 12-point advantage and he put two scores between the sides with a penalty on the hour after Thompson had been tackled high by Gil Dudson.

Little went right for Salford as they began to chase the game and Coote kicked a second penalty before winger Tom Makinson wrapped up the scoring with a 40-metre drop goal two minutes from the end.

Saints will now get the chance to take on Sydney Roosters in February for the right to be called world champions but Kristian Woolf will have the honour of leading them into that battle as he prepares to fill the considerable hole created by Holbrook’s departure.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Pro14 team news: Connacht, Leinster and Munster make changes for Friday fixturesPro14 team news: Connacht, Leinster and Munster make changes for Friday fixtures

O’Sullivan: Rise of Highfield still work in progressO’Sullivan: Rise of Highfield still work in progress

Gareth Thomas ‘would not have revealed HIV diagnosis without press intrusion’Gareth Thomas ‘would not have revealed HIV diagnosis without press intrusion’

Gatland bemused by recent Quinlan criticismGatland bemused by recent Quinlan criticism

Betfred Super LeagueSalfordSt HelensTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Eliud Kipchoge makes history in Vienna with sub-two-hour marathonEliud Kipchoge makes history in Vienna with sub-two-hour marathon

Scottish Rugby Union prepare 'multi-million pound claim for damages' if Japan match cancelledScottish Rugby Union prepare 'multi-million pound claim for damages' if Japan match cancelled

England fan injured during violent clashes with police in PragueEngland fan injured during violent clashes with police in Prague

Hogg challenges Scotland to play biggest game of their livesHogg challenges Scotland to play biggest game of their lives


Lifestyle

Thomas Niedermayer was an apolitical figure — he employed 1,000 people with workers coming to the Grunding factory from Catholic and Protestant backgrounds.Innocent German caught up in North horror

View of Cork sunset is the main attraction, says Des O’Sullivan.Fascinating lots at Country House Collections

Carraganes House in Monkstown offers an impressive collection of antiques, writes Des O’Sullivan.Fountains and horse-drawn carriage at Cork contents sale

I have dandruff which is embarrassing, especially as I need to wear dark suits to work. I’ve tried dandruff shampoos but the results are limited. What would you recommend?Natural health: 'I have dandruff which is embarrassing'; 'I’m covered in painful mosquito bites'

More From The Irish Examiner

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »