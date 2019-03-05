Springbok prop cited for tackle on Leinster's Fergus McFadden

Cheetahs prop Ox Nche has been cited for a reckless challenge on Fergus McFadden during Leinster's Pro14 win at the RDS on Friday.

The South African will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow.

He has been charge with two infringements, a late or dangerous tackle and intentionally charging an opponent.

The 23-year-old Springbok was sin binned at the time but referee Nigel Owens decided not to send him off.