Springbok prop cited for tackle on Leinster's Fergus McFadden

Cheetahs prop Ox Nche has been cited for a reckless challenge on Fergus McFadden during Leinster's Pro14 win at the RDS on Friday.
The South African will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow.
He has been charge with two infringements, a late or dangerous tackle and intentionally charging an opponent.
The 23-year-old Springbok was sin binned at the time but referee Nigel Owens decided not to send him off.
"He's very lucky it's just a yellow card on this occasion."
Cheetahs' Ox Nche is shown a yellow card for a tackle on Fergus McFadden, but referee Nigel Owens says it could have been red.#LEIvCHE #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/ITHTIx2veZ— eir Sport (@eirSport) March 1, 2019