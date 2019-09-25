Sportsdesk #RWC2019 newsletter: Uruguay dared to dream, now bullish Blossoms target Ireland

“Se animaron a soñar: Los Teros consiguieron la mayor hazaña de su historia.”

Roughly translated, the top headline on Uruguayan news website El Observador this morning means: “They were encouraged to dream: Los Teros achieved the greatest feat in their history.”

Uruguay’s semi-pros injected a little romance into the World Cup with their shock 30-27 win over Fiji.

Draped afterwards in the national flag, emotional captain Juan Manuel Gaminara summed up what it meant.

“I’m really proud of my country, we’re not the biggest, we’re not the tallest but we came here to win.”

These pictures capture the sense of occasion nicely for a nation of 6,000 registered players, whose only previous World Cup wins came against Spain and Georgia.

But what of the poor Fijians? Saddled with a five-day turnaround after the defeat by Australia, are they victims of World Rugby’s lack of sympathy for those nations just outside the Tier One elite?

Their coach John McKee was gracious, but rueful: “First and foremost, I have to congratulate Uruguay on the way that they played today. They had a lot of passion and they worked very hard as a team and got what was, for them, a great result. For us, obviously with the short turnaround, though it isn’t an excuse, it is a challenge.”

First time out, the Fijians were victims of some of the controversial refereeing that has marred the Pool phase. Australia wing Reece Hodge has now received a three-match ban for his no-arms tackle that concussed Peceli Yato

Not that it’s any help to the Fijians.

In his column today, Donal Lenihan pleads for consistency.

And follows up in his Daily Donal vlog by warning there will be serious injury if tackles like the high hits on Russia’s Vasily Artemyev continue to go unpunished.

Meanwhile, our other brave boys in Japan — Simon Lewis and Brendan O’Brien — have moved on to Hamamatsu and Nagoya.

Simon has been with the Japanese camp in the coastal city of Hamamatsu, in western Shizuoka Prefecture, where Saturday’s match with Ireland will be played. Read tomorrow’s paper for some insight from attack coach Tony Brown on how Japan will target Ireland with speed. In the meantime, the Brave Blossoms’ bullish wing Lomano Lemeki is predicting an upset (33-26 to be precise).

Simon also heard from Munster centre Chris Farrell, who insists his fine performance against Scotland last Sunday vindicates his roundabout route to Munster’s midfield.

Simon will also be working through the Japanese night to bring you all the Ireland team news. Check in around 5am Irish time on our dedicated Rugby World Cup hub for Joe Schmidt’s second XV of the tournament.

Looking (dangerously?) a little further ahead, Brendan O’Brien has been with the South Africans in Nagoya, where a familiar face has been happy to talk up Ireland ahead of a potential quarter-final meeting.

Read tomorrow’s paper to hear how Rassie Erasmus’ spell with Munster made him a better coach — and an explanation of just what Felix Jones is doing in the Springboks camp and catch up with lots more in our dedicated Rugby World Cup section.

