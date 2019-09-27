Sportsdesk #RWC2019 newsletter: A famine before the weekend feast

One week on from Tokyo Stadium hosting the Rugby World Cup opening ceremony and we’ve hit the first rest day, at least as far as rugby fans have been concerned. With no matches today, how have you been coping with the withdrawal symptoms?

Not that you will have long to wait before action recommences. Consider today the famine before the feast, as the weekend brings no less than five games to your screens.

Saturday starts with the appetiser of Argentina and Tonga for all the early risers, before the main course - Ireland’s crunch tie against Japan. South Africa’s game against continental neighbours Namibia rounds out Saturday’s action.

Bonus points are on offer for all those who tune into Sunday’s match between Georgia and Uruguay, and if the 6.15am kick-off isn’t your thing you can catch up with all the action on our Rugby World Cup hub. Sunday’s plat du jour is the Pool D showdown between Australia and Wales, a game that will have ramifications well beyond the pool stages.

Of course, there is plenty to whet your appetite in the meantime. Our latest RWC podcast features our writers Simon Lewis and Brendan O’Brien in discussion with Japanese rugby expert Rich Freeman. Simon and Brendan also talked about the controversial refereeing decisions that have plagued the first week of Rugby World Cup action.

The Daily Donal sees Donal Lenihan in situ in Shizuoka ahead of tomorrow’s game. Donal looks at what the selection of Jack Carty means, and examines the threat of some of Japan’s dangermen.

Brendan O’Brien got the thoughts of Carty himself, who believes he can offer something different to Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery. Simon Lewis reports that Joe Schmidt is confident in Carty’s ability to get Ireland on the front foot.

It’s just over a month since Ireland fell to a 57-15 defeat to England, and while that may seem a lifetime ago, in coaching terms it is no time at all. Even so, Ronan O’Gara has spotted some tweaks to Ireland’s play that Joe Schmidt has implemented on the back of that defeat - find out what they were here.

Tomorrow, we will have live updates of the game, as well as player ratings, all the reaction, opinion and analysis at www.irishexaminer.com.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Jack's rise. Japan going all in. Lawlessness fills the week one lull