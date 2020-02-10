Southern Kings select 27-man squad ahead of Munster match

The Isuzu Southern Kings will travel with a 27-man squad on Monday evening for a Guinness PRO14 two-week tour.

The side will first square up against Munster in Cork on Friday. The Valentine’s Day encounter will be followed by a visit to Llanelli, where they will take on Scarlets on Sunday, February 23.

The touring group will include loose-forward Elrigh Louw, who will miss the first match against Munster after he was handed a one-match ban following a disciplinary hearing on Monday. The 20-year-old was cited for a dangerous tackle in the recent South African derby against Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein over a week ago.

The Isuzu Southern Kings squad will include two uncapped players in loose-forward Luyolo Dapula and utility back Edmund Ludik, while winger Josiah Twum-Boafo also makes a return to the team.

FORWARDS:

Alandre van Rooyen, Aston Fortuin, Bobby de Wee, Elrigh Louw, Ignatius Prinsloo, Jacques du Toit, JC Astle, Jerry Sexton, Lusanda Badiyana, Luyolo Dapula, Pieter Scholtz, Rossouw de Klerk, Ruaan Lerm, Schalk Ferreira, Thembelani Bholi, Xandre Vos.

BACKLINE:

Andell Loubser, Christopher Hollis, Courtney Winnaar, Demetri Catrakilis, Edmund Ludik, Erich Cronje, Howard Mnisi, Josh Allderman, Josiah Twum-Boafo, Sibusiso Sithole, Stefan Ungerer.