News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe ruled out of World Cup semi-final with Wales

South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe ruled out of World Cup semi-final with Wales
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 08:02 AM

Cheslin Kolbe has been ruled out of South Africa’s World Cup semi-final against Wales in Yokohama on Sunday due to an ankle injury.

The Springboks’ star wing suffered the injury against Pool B opponents Canada and then aggravated it during the quarter-final victory over Japan four days ago.

He has been replaced by Sbu Nkosi as a solitary change to the starting line-up that accounted for Japan.

It is a major blow for South Africa, given Kolbe’s renowned game-breaking and try-scoring ability.

He has lit up the World Cup in Japan with some of his performances, and Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards recently likened his ability to that of England World Cup winner Jason Robinson.

“It’s disappointing not to have Cheslin available as he has been brilliant for us since we first called him up last year,” Springboks rugby director Rassie Erasmus told www.sarugby.net.

“But we really rate Sbu, and he will slot straight in.

View this post on Instagram

The 23 man squad to take on Wales in the semi-final on Sunday. 🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #StrongerTogether

A post shared by SA Rugby (@bokrugby) on

“I am as excited to see what he can do as I would be if ‘Chessie’ were playing. Sbu has been very close to selection as it is.”

Erasmus has gone for a split of six forwards and just two backs among his replacements as South Africa bid to reach a third World Cup final.

Team: W Le Roux; S Nkosi, L Am, D de Allende, M Mapimpi; H Pollard, F de Klerk; T Mtawarira, M Mbonambi, F Malherbe, E Etzebeth, L de Jager, S Kolisi (capt), P S du-Toit, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: M Marx, S Kitshoff, V Koch, RG Snyman, F Mostert, F Louw, H Jantjies, F Steyn.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Ford back in the driving seat for England for New Zealand showdownFord back in the driving seat for England for New Zealand showdown

All Blacks boss Hansen describes spying suggestions as ‘best clickbait’ in worldAll Blacks boss Hansen describes spying suggestions as ‘best clickbait’ in world

Barrett called up in only change for All BlacksBarrett called up in only change for All Blacks

O’Mahony: Joe has changed outlook for young generationsO’Mahony: Joe has changed outlook for young generations

Cheslin KolbeInjuryrugby unionSbu NkosiSouth AfricaWalesWorld CupTOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast