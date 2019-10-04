News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
South Africa punish Italian indiscipline in Pool B rout

South Africa's Mbongeni Mbonambi celebrates scoring his side's second try of the match during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Adam Davy/PA Wire
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 12:55 PM

South Africa 49 - 3 Italy

Italian indiscipline paved the way for South Africa’s Pool B rout of Conor O’Shea’s side, claiming a 49-3 bonus-point win in Shizuoka today.

The win looks to have assured the Springboks of a place in the quarter-finals, with Rassie Erasmus’ side odds-on favourites to overcome the challenge of Canada next Tuesday in their final pool game. Unless Italy beat the All Blacks with a bonus-point win next weekend, South Africa will be guaranteed progression with a victory over Canada.

It was a long night for the Italian forwards as the brute force of the Springboks left them with both injury worries and potential suspensions. The direct approach paid dividends early in this contest as Cheslin Kobe crossed the line in the sixth minute after sustained pressure on the Italian defence.

A ninth-minute penalty from Tommaso Allen pulled three points back for Italy but the Boks responded with three of their own from the boot of Handre Pollard.

A fine driving maul was the springboard for Bongi Mbonambi to add a second try for his side in the 27th minute, his third try of the tournament to date.

Having already lost both tighthead props in the first half, the nightmare continued for Italy in the second as Wayne Barnes gave loose-head Andrea Lovotti his marching orders for a dump-tackle shortly after the restart.

Erasmus’ men took full advantage of the extra space, with Pollard stretching the lead with a second penalty before his cross-field kick set up Kolbe for his second try of the game.

Centre Lukhanyo Am claimed the bonus point just before the hour mark, making the most of an interception from Italian flanker Jake Polledri, before Makazole Mapimpi added a fifth on the back of a Willie le Roux chip behind the Italian defence.

RG Snyman and hooker Malcolm Marx added two further tries for the Boks in the closing minutes, completing the rout.


