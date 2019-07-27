South Africa hold New Zealand to draw thanks to late Herschel Jantjies try

South Africa produced late drama to hold New Zealand to a 16-16 draw in their Rugby Championship clash at Wellington.

New Zealand held a seven-point lead until replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies beat Aaron Smith to Cheslin Kolbe’s speculative kick to score after the ball had gone backwards and struck his face.

Handre Pollard, who had kicked three penalties, held his nerve to level the scores with the conversion.

South Africa dominated the first half, but trailed 7-6 after Beauden Barrett’s touchline burst sent Jack Goodhue over three minutes before the break.

Barrett and Pollard exchanged second-half penalties and six points from Richie Mo’unga looked like securing the All Blacks victory until Jantjies’ last-gasp intervention.

Man of the moment. Herschel Jantjies. Here's his reaction on That try.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/2WonoCFZpw — Springboks (@Springboks) July 27, 2019

- Press Association