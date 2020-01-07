Soper: Ulster facing ‘juggernaut’

Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy are back to bolster Ulster’s back-row options for Saturday’s Champions Cup showdown away to Clermont.

Coetzee suffered concussion early on in the inter-pro win over Connacht and was forced to sit out the Munster game last weekend, which Ulster won to stretch their unbeaten run at home to 19 games.

Murphy returns from illness while fears have eased over scrum-half John Cooney, fresh from an 18-point haul against Munster. He went off late for a Head Injury Assessment, which Ulster have confirmed has come back clear, freeing him to play in France this weekend.

Ulster — top of Pool Three, one point clear of Clermont — are chasing a home quarter-final with two games remaining. They host Bath, who are out of the running, on Saturday week so an away win in France would effectively tee up a first home quarter-final since 2014.

“That is exactly what we want to do, that is exactly what we are targeting,” said Ulster skills coach Dan Soper.

“If we are to win over there we will have to play exceptionally well but looking at the performances, we have probably had a steady upward incline in terms of the quality of performance.

“We have got an opportunity to get a home quarter-final in Europe.

That would be an outstanding outcome for us but they’re a helluva team and if we’re not on the money, it’ll go to the last game.

“To put ourselves in a great position, we’ll probably need to win them both.” Ulster beat Clermont at home 18-13 in November, a result Soper described as “poking a bear”. Ulster are expecting the French to flourish at Stade Marcel Michelin, and will remember their last trip to Racing 92 14 months ago ended in a 44-12 defeat.

“All those experiences we’ll draw on and we’ve got a lot experienced guys to lean on but it’s something we will just relish, embrace it and look forward to it.

“We’ll go there with confidence because we are in a good vein of form but we understand that we’re up against one of the juggernauts of European rugby.

“The more experience you get of the environment and the more accustomed you get to it, the better you can perform.”

Slowing down Clermont ball to try and negate as many stylish off-loads as they can will be Ulster’s main focus. That means they need good line speed in defence.

“If they get it right, they can be unplayable,” warned Soper.

Some of their plays on the edge, the offloading and that sort of thing... so if we give them opportunities to display those then it’s going to be tough afternoon for us.

“Hopefully we won’t give them those opportunities and take the ones that we create for ourselves.”