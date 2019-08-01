Sonny Bill Williams puts his World Cup 'pressure' into perspective for local media

New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams has hit out at media claims that he is "under pressure" to make the All-Blacks squad for the Rugby World Cup.

The 33-year-old has endured an injury-hit campaign and is being rested for New Zealand's upcoming Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia in Perth.

Instead, he will try to get game time with Counties Manukau.

With Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape and Anton Lienert-Brown all pushing for spots in the All-Blacks midfield, the New Zealand media suggested this week that coach Steve Hansen does not need to take a risk on the veteran two-time World Cup winner for this year's tournament in Japan.

"And for those that say I'm under pressure playing a game that I enjoy. Get your priorities right," the former boxing and rugby league star wrote on Twitter.

"Look at what’s going on in the world. Starving children, the single mother raising 3 kids, the atrocities refugees are facing around the world, racism. This is what I call pressure."

Hansen backed Williams after last week's 16-all draw with South Africa in Wellington.

The All Blacks coach said: “The key thing we asked him to do was stay there and stay injury-free, he did that.

“He hasn’t played a lot of rugby and was rusty so we won’t get too judgmental about his rugby performance, the fact was his body held together that was encouraging.”