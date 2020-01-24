Sonny Bill Williams allowed to cover up Super League sponsor’s logo

Sonny Bill Williams will be allowed to cover up the Super League sponsors’ logo due to his opposition to betting.

The 34-year-old former All Black, who converted to Islam in 2009 and has often spoken about his devotion to his faith, is rugby league’s biggest recruit for 2020, having signed a two-year deal with promoted Toronto Wolfpack.

League chief executive Robert Elstone says a compromise has been agreed with Betfred, who have sponsored the competition since 2017 and last season signed a new, record contract taking them to the end of 2021. Brian Carney of Sky Sports, left, Toronto Wolfpack’s Sonny Bill Williams and Catalan Dragons’ James Maloney, right, during the 2020 Betfred Super League launch (Danny Lawson/PA)

Speaking at the season launch at Headingley, Elstone said: “I think the matter has been resolved in satisfactory fashion. I have say a big thank-you to Betfred for the way they’ve managed this.

“We suspected it might be an issue but it only really surfaced five or six days ago and Betfred have taken it on, considered it and come up with the right answer and one that works for all parties.

“I’m really pleased, they showed a progressive, pragmatic approach to this.

“Clearly I’m protecting Super League’s profit and loss and we have a huge line in there for a record-breaking deal with Betfred.

“My first instinct and duty was to protect that and I’m pleased that Betfred came with us on that.”