Skipper O’Mahony leads Munster’s World Cup crew

Ten members of the Irish squad who returned much chastened after their participation in the ill-fated World Cup campaign are set to resume their careers get back to business for their provinces in this evening’s (5.15pm) Guinness PRO14 clash at Thomond Park.

Peter O’Mahony captains Munster with another seven of the 12-strong World Cup contingent set to feature for Johann van Graan. Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, O’Mahony, and CJ Stander all start with Conor Murray among the replacements. Jacob Stockdale and Jordi Murphy are in Ulster’s starting line-up.

While it was inevitable that the Munster head coach van Graan would give most of the World Cup a run-out their head just a week before the opening Heineken Champions Cup game against the Ospreys, the retention of several of those who contributed to an impressive bonus-point win at Cardiff last week is to be welcomed.

Indeed, Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan formed such a successful half-back partnership on that occasion that a repeat could see them retained for the even bigger days that lie ahead.

Mathewson, whose Munster contract is due to expire on November 23, described the Cardiff display in these glowing terms: “It reminds me of playing back home (in New Zealand). It’s a Southern Hemisphere style, I suppose. It’s the way we have trained throughout the pre-season and it’s rewarding for us to have been able to put it into practice in matches, and obviously it’s good for the fans to see as well.”

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell renew their centre partnership while academy player Liam Coombes makes his second start on the wing.

There is no shortage of experience up front, with Stander, O’Mahony, and Chris Cloete manning the back row, Kleyn and Billy Holland in the second row and James Cronin, Scannell and Ryan in the front row.

Interestingly, van Graan has followed Rassie Erasmus’s lead with World Cup winners South Africa by opting for a 6-2 forward-backsreplacement strategy.

Senior Munster coach Stephen Larkham has seen “no signs of a hangover in the returning World Cup contingent”.

“If they showed any sense of attitude, they would have been found out and would not be playing. We have players here who have been busting themselves and doing well.”

Bill Johnston, formerly of Rockwell College, Garryowen and Munster, is an interesting choice in the Ulster replacements panel having made his debut for his new province against Zebre last week. Five former Leinster players — props Jack McGrath and Marty Moore, John Cooney, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney — will start, with hooker Rob Herring taking over the number 2 jersey and captaincy from the retired Rory Best.

Ulster have also enjoyed a decent start to the season, standing second in Conference A, five points behind unbeaten Leinster with 19 points.

Even if they are outsiders with the bookmakers this evening, there is no danger that they will be overrun to the same degree as in the corresponding game last season which Munster won by 64-7They ran in nine tries against a much under strength Ulster side. This evening’s attendance can safely anticipate a far more competitive contest.