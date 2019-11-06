News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Six new call-ups to Ireland squad for Wales test

Munster’s Dorothy Wall in action against Connacht.
By Cian Locke
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 04:53 PM

There are six uncapped players in Adam Griggs's Ireland women's squad to face Wales in a test match on Sunday.

The 24-player squad is fresh off the back of two training weekends in Scotland and in France where they had games against their Scottish and French counterparts.

Leinster’s Judy Bobbett, Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony, Hannah O'Connor, Katie O'Dwyer, and Niamh Ní Dhroma earn their first call-ups, along with Ireland 7s International and Munster’s Dorothy Wall.

Speaking ahead of the game, Griggs said: "The camps in Scotland and France were invaluable, it gave us a chance to get quality time together as a squad and feed more information in to the players about how we want to go about playing and performing this season.

"We were able to travel with a larger playing panel for each camp which gave all the players named in our initial squad the opportunity to put their hand up for selection which has driven our standards and made sure there’s been high quality competition for places in this test match squad named.

"Ultimately we have picked a strong squad with a good mix of youth and experience who we feel can go out and deliver against Wales."

IRELAND: Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster), Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster), Anne-Marie O'Hora (Galweigians/Connacht), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht), Dorothy Wall (Fethard/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Niamh Ní Dhroma (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

