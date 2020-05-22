News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Six Nations window could move as countries work towards global calendar

By Simon Lewis
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 01:21 PM

Six Nations window could move as countries work towards global calendar
Caelan Doris is tackled by Ellis Genge and Joe Launchbury during the Six Nations clash of England and Ireland at Twickenham in February. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The first signs of an aligned global rugby calendar were offered by the Six Nations and its southern hemisphere equivalent SANZAAR on Friday as the two bodies confirmed they were working closely together to achieve that objective.

Referring to their collective as “the Nations”, the Six Nations, which represents the unions of Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France, and Italy, and SANZAAR, acting for Rugby Championship participants Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, issued a joint statement which outlined a set of key principles between the parties.

There were no solid details or proposals for what a new and much-needed global calendar may look like, the Nations said: “Following the World Rugby meetings in March this year, SANZAAR and the Six Nations have been working closely over the lockdown period against a set of key principles between the parties, to develop and agree proposals for an aligned global calendar.” 

World Rugby’s plans for a Nations Championships, which the game’s governing body proposed last year, were met with resistance by many tier-one unions on both sides of the Equator for a variety of reasons but the Covid-19 pandemic of the last six months has laid bare the fragility of the current model of Test rugby and its relationship with the club game. 

Friday’s statement noted a changed outlook and a commitment “to eliminate self-interest”.

Even though there may be different preferences, from the outset the Nations have adopted a mindset that has sought to eliminate self-interest and recognise that the international and club game have shared mutual benefits that if approached and managed correctly can enable both to flourish.

“A further consultation process, in total transparency with unions, clubs, and players, will commence as all parties work towards an aligned global calendar that can deliver a clear and coherent narrative.” 

That commitment could see the Six Nations, traditionally scheduled in February and March, and the Rugby Championship, played in August and September, take place in the same international rugby window while the statement also set out provision for the inclusion of Emerging Nations in a new world view.

“The key principles that have underpinned the work to date are;

  • Significantly mitigate overlaps between club and country fixtures
  • Better aligned player release windows for players, stakeholders, and competitions
  • Improve player welfare
  • Improve narrative and competitiveness of International and Domestic Competitions around clear windows
  • Define clear high-performance pathways for Emerging Nations through the delivery of an internationally more inclusive game
  • Evolve competition structures that are underpinned with enhanced commercial offerings
  • Restore public faith in the core values of rugby and showing strong collective leadership in the best interests of the game.

“The Nations together with other key stakeholders remain open to shape the options that have been developed in an effort to resolve an issue that has held the game back for many years and are committed to putting rugby on a progressive path.”

More on this topic

Pro14 sells 28% stake to private equity firmPro14 sells 28% stake to private equity firm

Ronan O'Gara: An ambitious dressing room shouldn’t be confused with a confession boxRonan O'Gara: An ambitious dressing room shouldn’t be confused with a confession box

Campaign helps John Cooney to take setbacks in his strideCampaign helps John Cooney to take setbacks in his stride

Lockdown makes Johnny Sexton realise he is not the retiring typeLockdown makes Johnny Sexton realise he is not the retiring type


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Leeds chief Angus Kinnear says it is time to ‘deliver a solution’Leeds chief Angus Kinnear says it is time to ‘deliver a solution’

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Waiting game continues for 'behind closed door' funding planWaiting game continues for 'behind closed door' funding plan

Philip Doyle: ‘This is when you have to step up and do your bit’Philip Doyle: ‘This is when you have to step up and do your bit’


Lifestyle

As one of the original ‘supers’, the model is no stranger to serving some serious looks.Naomi Campbell’s most iconic looks as she turns 50

Prudence Wade asks a make-up artist how to get the vampy look.A dark lip could be your surprising secret weapon this summer

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

COVID-19 is a formidable enemy that has massively impacted our lives, but it has a weakness – it’s highly susceptible to disinfectants.Sustainable solutions: Searching for eco-friendly ways to decontaminate PPE

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »