News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»SIX NATIONS

Six Nations dismiss talk of 'Four Nations'

Six Nations dismiss talk of 'Four Nations'
By Cian Locke
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 10:00 PM

Six Nations tournament organisers were this evening moved to issue a statement to label as inaccurate a report on a potential ‘contingency plan’ for Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales this autumn.

The Rugby Paper yesterday led with a report that English and Welsh unions were behind a move to play what they call an ‘emergency Four Nations‘ in October and November, a Test series intended to cushion any loss of November Tests. 

The plan would exclude France and Italy due to ‘travel and quarantine issues’, The Rugby Paper says.

The final round of the 2020 Six Nations along with Italy’s visit to Ireland was postponed in March, but the organisers say they are committed to completing the tournament this year.

Before broadly outlining their position in an ever-changing situation, the prelude to the statement reads: “The Six Nations wishes to clarify its position amid inaccurate media speculation relating to the staging of a “4 Nations”.

The statement concluded with the understandable assertion that clarity is still some time away.

“Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations continue to work closely with World Rugby, the Southern Hemisphere unions and all other rugby stakeholders on contingency plans regarding Autumn Internationals and the recently impacted Summer tours.

“The current situation is fluid and fast changing with countries at different stages in battling this pandemic. 

"We anticipate it will take a few more weeks before the situation becomes clearer and we can present more definitive options in which to resume activity.”

READ MORE

Munster sign Salanoa as Arnold and Oliver exit for Connacht

More on this topic

Ireland's greatest Six Nations wins to be rebroadcast this weekendIreland's greatest Six Nations wins to be rebroadcast this weekend

Eddie Jones agrees new deal which commits him to England until 2023Eddie Jones agrees new deal which commits him to England until 2023

Dan Biggar calls for patience as Wayne Pivac tries to implement attacking styleDan Biggar calls for patience as Wayne Pivac tries to implement attacking style

UK move to block Six Nations going behind a paywall failsUK move to block Six Nations going behind a paywall fails


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Six Nations